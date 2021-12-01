Win an Elite Suito-T trainer, Rizer and Mat

Canadian Cycling Magazine has teamed up to give away some Elite training product! One lucky winner will receive an Elite Suito-T trainer, an Elite Rizer bar, and an Elite training mat. Three secondary winners will receive a pair of Elite Vico carbon cages.

Elite Trainer Giveaway | 2021

About the prizes

Suito-T

The Elite Suito-T ships with a Shimano freehub that works with 9/10/11-speed cassettes so all you need to do is pop the cassette off your training wheel and stick it on the trainer. Although you’re going to want to keep your bike on the Suito-T all winter so you can jump on and off for training, if you do decide to put the trainer aside, the tall, skinny Suito-T stores away nicely.

Rizer

The Elite Rizer can lift or lower your bike as you ride, simulating riding uphill. The Rizer moves up and down, as well as fore and aft. You’ll feel your bike travel over the rolling terrain. It’s about as close to the sensations of riding outside as you can get on an indoor trainer set-up.

Elite Mat

The mat will help reduce floor vibrations, so you don’t irk your spouse or roommate. The mat will also make your setup a little more sturdy and protect your floors.

The Fine Print