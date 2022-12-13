Win an Elite Justo direct-drive trainer and mat

Canadian Cycling Magazine has teamed up to give away some Elite training product! One lucky winner will receive an Elite Justo trainer and an Elite training mat. Three secondary winners will receive a pair of Elite Vico carbon cages.

Elite Trainer Giveaway | 2022/2023



About the prizes

Elite Justo trainer

The Justo is Elite’s latest and greatest direct-drive trainer. It has Flex Feet, which add a bit of side-to-side movement to makes things a little more comfortable during long sessions. If you have to stop during the middle of a tough erg workout, the easy start feature let’s your get going again without too much stress on your knees. Compared with previous Elite trainers, the Justo gives you more connectivity options, such as the ability to bridge your heart-rate monitor and cadence sensor, as well as wired hookup to your network. It will simulate grades as steep as 24 per cent, while it’s power meter is accurate to +/- one per cent. The value of the trainer is $1,499.

Elite mat

The mat will help reduce floor vibrations, so you don’t irk your spouse or roommate. The mat will also make your setup a little more sturdy and protect your floors. The value of the trainer is $110.

The Fine Print