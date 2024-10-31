Winning at winter: Tips on training when it gets cold

It’s getting cold, and it’s just going to get colder. Many people are dusting off their trainers, but coach Peter Glassford of Consummate Athlete advises that outdoor winter riding is absolute worth doing. He does say there are caveats, as everyone will have their own risk tolerance. For some, the risks of crashing, illness, or injury when it’s cold or wet mean that indoor options are preferable.

“If you’re short on time, like during the workweek, the time it takes to dress, prep your bike, and clean up afterward might make indoor training more efficient,” Glassford says. “On the weekends, however, it’s a great idea to get outside and take advantage of the weather.”

For cyclists who prefer to mix things up in the winter, cross-training can be a refreshing alternative. “You’re not doing it wrong if you don’t ride outside,” Glassford notes, adding that running, skiing, or other endurance exercises can be fantastic options to stay in shape without being glued to the trainer all winter. “You don’t need to force cycling on yourself, and cross-training provides variety,” he explains.

The value of indoor riding

Indoor training can be a highly effective way to build strength and cardio capacity over the winter. While riding inside lacks some of the balance and technical aspects of outdoor cycling, it’s perfect for structured workouts focused on consistent effort and duration.Gym work also complements indoor training, building strength that is crucial for spring rides. By combining gym sessions with indoor trainer workouts, riders can work on core and leg strength—both essential for riding outdoors.

Dressing right for outdoor rides

For those venturing outside, Glassford has practical tips to make winter riding comfortable. Proper clothing is crucial, and he suggests starting with a winter jacket that’s warm enough, even if it’s heavy at first, even something like a hunting jacket. “Start with the warmest option and scale back from there,” Glassford advises. Layering is key, and using a wind jacket over a winter layer can lock in heat and shield from windchill.

Gloves are essential, and Glassford recommends carrying a couple of pairs with different levels of insulation. “Go big if you need to,” he suggests, adding that snowmobile or heavy-duty gloves work best on frigid days. For face protection, ski goggles with a nose piece offer warmth, and skiing face coverings like a neck warmer or gaiter are invaluable for keeping the cold air off your skin.

In wetter climates, full fenders help minimize road spray, keeping you drier and more comfortable on wet days.

Equipment adjustments for winter conditions

Switching out road tires for more stable, grippy options can improve winter riding safety. “Slowing yourself down and increasing traction are key,” Glassford says. Using a gravel bike, larger gravel tire, or even a fat bike can give the extra grip and stability needed to avoid slips. This setup not only adds traction but requires more effort, helping riders generate heat and stay warmer on cold days.

By choosing a slower, high-resistance bike setup, riders avoid the windchill that comes from higher speeds and road biking in cold weather.

Combining indoor and outdoor workouts

Glassford encourages a combination approach for winter training. For example, start with an outdoor ride until the cold becomes uncomfortable, then switch to the indoor trainer to finish the workout. This hybrid approach allows riders to benefit from outdoor riding without risking discomfort or injury from prolonged exposure to the elements.

Many riders find that setting up the indoor trainer as a backup makes it easier to push through the outdoor ride—often making it the full duration outdoors rather than needing to finish inside.

Common mistakes to avoid

One of the biggest mistakes Glassford sees is underdressing or choosing inappropriate tires for winter conditions. Attempting road rides on slick tires, he warns, is often a recipe for disaster due to the lack of resistance and traction. Instead, opting for a bike with slower, thicker tires keeps riders safer by adding grip and slowing speeds to something more manageable in winter conditions.

Another pitfall is trying to force specific types of workouts outdoors, such as intervals, when it’s freezing or when wearing multiple layers of clothing. Instead, Glassford suggests saving high-intensity interval training for the indoor trainer, where clothing and conditions won’t limit performance. Winter outdoor rides, he adds, are best suited for steady endurance sessions.

Track your cadence to stay warm

Glassford highlights cadence as an overlooked but essential part of winter cycling. Wearing heavy layers can lead to a slower cadence, lowering the body’s muscle contraction frequency and causing riders to feel colder. He suggests aiming to keep cadence above 80 RPM to maintain warmth and quality in training. “Counting your cadence in 10-second increments can help you stay on target, ideally around 90 RPM,” he says.

Tracking cadence also helps avoid the “beach cruiser” effect—a slow, low-effort ride that can make winter sessions less effective. Actively monitoring cadence elevates effort and temperature, ensuring that each winter ride remains productive.

Cross-training as a winter alternative

For those less inclined to cycle outdoors in the cold, Glassford encourages mixing up winter workouts with cross-training. Running, skiing, and hiking can provide excellent cardio while giving riders a break from the bike. Cross-training offers valuable variety and helps prevent the “de-training” effect that can occur when riders take the whole winter off from cardio work.

Outdoor winter riding can be rewarding with the right preparation and mindset. By making small adjustments to clothing, equipment, and cadence, cyclists can stay active and maintain fitness even in the coldest months. For those who stay committed, the payoff will be in a smoother, stronger return to full-speed cycling come spring.