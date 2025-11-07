Winnipeg seeks public opinions on bike lanes along road where cyclist was killed

People living in Winnipeg can share their views on a temporary bike lane for Wellington Crescent. That is the exact spot where cyclist Rob Jenner got struck and killed by a driver back in 2024.

An online survey about the design idea stays open until Dec. 12. Folks get a chance to offer comments on the whole project. Officials with the city believe this input might stop more crashes down the line. Records show at least 10 other run-ins between cars and bikes or walkers happened on that same section from 2012 to 2022.

This short-term setup calls for protected bike paths from Academy Road to Stradbrook Avenue. It starts next spring. All the while, the city works on a lasting fix. They plan to drop speed limits to 40 km/h between Academy and River Avenue. Plus, they add turn bans at three key spots. All this aims to make things safer for drivers, riders, and walkers alike.

Jen Kornelsen rides around there. He told the CBC in an interview that it would make his cycling trips much better. As a driver, though, he figures it might not shift things a whole lot. That really hinges on how traffic moves and builds up.

To fit in these lanes, one part east of Grosvenor Avenue drops from four lanes down to just two. They also take away 29 spots for temporary parking on the south side. Those run between Cockburn Street and Wardlaw Avenue. City numbers say maybe 15 to 20 per cent of drivers will pick other paths instead. Trips along Wellington Crescent would only take a couple extra seconds that way.

John Heminger lives nearby. He pointed out there is way too much traffic on Wellington Crescent already. Cyclists deserve space to move safely too. He called the idea “awesome.”

Anyone interested can find the survey and more project info right on the City of Winnipeg site.