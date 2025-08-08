Winspace OrangeSeal rider tests positive

Correction: An earlier report said the rider competed in the Tour de France Femmes. This was incorrect. Although the team raced the Tour, Nerlo did not. We regret the error.

Winspace OrangeSeal has confirmed that Polish rider Aurela Nerlo has tested positive for the banned substance LGD-4033.

The team released an official statement Friday, saying it is “with great disappointment” that the positive result was confirmed. Winspace OrangeSeal emphasized its zero-tolerance policy towards doping while affirming respect for the athlete and the due process.

“Out of respect for Aurela Nerlo and the ongoing procedure, we will refrain from further comment until the investigation is complete,” the statement read in French.

LGD-4033, also known as ligandrol, is a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM). It is prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA.) The drug can increase muscle mass and strength while aiding with recovery.

Earlier this year, Nerlo had her biggest result of her career, finishing second at the at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. She also finished fifth at both the road and time trial Polish national championships.

The team encouraged fans and the public to consult their full statement available on its official channels for more details. It also emphasized that this is an isolated incident and none of the other riders are connected to this incident.