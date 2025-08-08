Winspace OrangeSeal rider tests positive

An earlier report said the rider rode in the TdFF. This was incorrect and we regret the error.

Winspace OrangeSeal has confirmed that rider Aurela Nerlo tested positive for the banned substance LGD-4033.

The team released an official statement Monday, saying it is “with great disappointment” that the positive result was confirmed. Winspace OrangeSeal emphasized its zero-tolerance policy towards doping while affirming respect for the athlete and the due process.

“Out of respect for Aurela Nerlo and the ongoing procedure, we will refrain from further comment until the investigation is complete,” the statement read in French.

LGD-4033, also known as ligandrol, is a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Nerlo, 28, has been with Winspace OrangeSeal since 2023 and was a participant in this year’s Tour de France Femmes, which concluded recently.

The team encouraged fans and the public to consult their full statement available on their official channels for more details. It also emphasized that several Canadians, including Nadia Gontova and Kiara Lyllyk, who participated in the Tour de France Femmes, are not implicated in any way.