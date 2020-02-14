Winter bike to work day has people across Canada celebrating their chilly commutes

This year, February 14 isn’t just Valentine’s day. Winter bike to work day, a Valentines day alternative or addition (depending on your relationship status) came on a chilly day for most Canadians. Commuters across the country took to the roads to brave cold conditions and transit to their workplaces.

Riders from Whitehorse to Halifax bundled up and mounted their bikes, covering most exposed skin and making some modifications to their commuter bikes.

 

Winter Bike to Work Day. The break in rain really lifted my mood today #yyj #yyjbiketowork #winterbiketoworkday #beautifulbc #sunnorain

A number of cyclists pointed out that today wasn’t a special day, they bike to work every day.

#WinterBikeToSchoolDay was also a popular hashtag, as Canadian youngsters joined their parents for a chilly route to school.

For many, cycling to work is not only convenient, it’s also a way to reduce their carbon footprint and make a statement about the impact of fossil fuels.

Cities and bike shops got involved with the festivities. Halifax cycling, the Alberta Cycling Coalition, Bike Calgary, Ottawa’s Enviro Centre, Cycle Hamilton, Edmonton’s coffee outside, Bike to Work Victoria, Community Cruisers in Canmore and many more cycling organizations were out on the street giving out warm drinks, goodies and winter cycling advice.

 

According to www.winterbiketoworkday.org Montreal has the highest number of cyclist who committed to cycling to work. They were closely followed up by Calgary, where some riders got a bit too enthusiastic about winter riding.

 

Happy #winterbiketoworkday #Calgary #bikecalgary with @robcrooks1

Fun was had and many bikes pics, selfies, and bike selfies were taken.