Winter bike to work day has people across Canada celebrating their chilly commutes

This year, February 14 isn’t just Valentine’s day. Winter bike to work day, a Valentines day alternative or addition (depending on your relationship status) came on a chilly day for most Canadians. Commuters across the country took to the roads to brave cold conditions and transit to their workplaces.

Riders from Whitehorse to Halifax bundled up and mounted their bikes, covering most exposed skin and making some modifications to their commuter bikes.

Happy #WinterBikeToWorkDay everyone…it was -25C with -34C windchill when I embarked on my #ottbike journey. Thanks to @FarmBoy on Richmond for letting me walk the produce aisles to warm up and grab a fistful of tissue paper to shove into my trousers for emergency insulation! pic.twitter.com/KW1EIChMsB — Sean Flynn (@sfyro) February 14, 2020

A number of cyclists pointed out that today wasn’t a special day, they bike to work every day.

I don’t have a photo to share with my partner, so here is a photo with my winter bike instead. Happy #winterbiketoworkday 🚲 pic.twitter.com/Dm0q5MiAUD — nicole roach (@roachwithme) February 14, 2020

#WinterBikeToSchoolDay was also a popular hashtag, as Canadian youngsters joined their parents for a chilly route to school.

One of us staying warm and toasty on #WinterBikeToWorkDay . Not too bad for me either once I got moving pic.twitter.com/Tiz8jQqx2L — Darren Kropf (@DarrenKropf) February 14, 2020

For many, cycling to work is not only convenient, it’s also a way to reduce their carbon footprint and make a statement about the impact of fossil fuels.

Oh, just prepping for Fri Feb 14 #WinterBikeToWorkDay and the #ClimateStrike at noon in front of the Elijah Smith Building #Whitehorse #Yukon pic.twitter.com/kkfmB9GuAs — Lewis (@yukonrifkind) February 14, 2020

Cities and bike shops got involved with the festivities. Halifax cycling, the Alberta Cycling Coalition, Bike Calgary, Ottawa’s Enviro Centre, Cycle Hamilton, Edmonton’s coffee outside, Bike to Work Victoria, Community Cruisers in Canmore and many more cycling organizations were out on the street giving out warm drinks, goodies and winter cycling advice.

Nice morning at @coffee_outside chatting with #winter commuters for #WinterBikeToWorkDay. We discussed our advocacy to get changes to the Alberta Traffic Act to make #cycling safer. #yegbike #safety #fun. Fantastic coffee & treats from @iconocoffee helped keep everyone warm 🚴‍♀️❄️ pic.twitter.com/ovF05aLb8J — Alberta Cycling Coalition (@AlbertaCycling) February 14, 2020

According to www.winterbiketoworkday.org Montreal has the highest number of cyclist who committed to cycling to work. They were closely followed up by Calgary, where some riders got a bit too enthusiastic about winter riding.

This is the talented @PurelyFixedYYC showing his skills on a fixie #winterbiketoworkday pic.twitter.com/s4FT2FMznl — Martin Flanagan (@martflan) February 14, 2020

View this post on Instagram Happy #winterbiketoworkday #Calgary #bikecalgary with @robcrooks1 A post shared by Martin Flanagan (@martflanagan) on Feb 14, 2020 at 8:11am PST

Fun was had and many bikes pics, selfies, and bike selfies were taken.

Our staff took the liberty to turn today’s #WinterBikeToWorkDay into a #WinterBikeAndSkateToWorkDay. No, not because this makes the length of the hashtag more similar to those of German words, but because we are located along #Ottawa‘s stunning @NCC_Skateway! @WinterBike2Work pic.twitter.com/pB08ucUsGk — GermanEmbassyOttawa (@GermanyInCanada) February 14, 2020

Happy #WinterBikeToWorkDay!!! It was a cold one but great to see so many happy humans on two wheels! Thanks for biking to work #Ottawa! pic.twitter.com/O5prf6O1TJ — Bike to Work Ottawa (@biketowork613) February 14, 2020

That was a bit brisk. But the earlier sunrise and blue skies are beautiful. Happy #WinterBikeToWorkDay to everyone in @CityPtbo pic.twitter.com/ufiqyMflmv — Leif Einarson (@Leif_Life_Laugh) February 14, 2020

#winterbiketoworkday and it was -25C and I had a 25 min ride, which apparently meant getting a glimpse at my future……? 🤨 😬#ottbike #frostbike pic.twitter.com/iUdfdlAa3p — Dr. Ladybugspicnic (@ladybugspicnic) February 14, 2020