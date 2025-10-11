With fifth straight Il Lombardia title, Pogačar tallies tenth Monument win

Tadej Pogačar claimed Saturday’s 119th Il Lombardia, the Race of the Falling Leaves, the season’s final Monument. With his fifth straight Il Lombardia title, Pogačar tallied his tenth Monument win, tying 1910’s-1920’s Italian rider Costante Girardengo for third on the all-time list. Besides chalking up his 20th 2025 victory, Pogačar also triumphed in his four straight race going back to the World Championships road race a fortnight ago. It was UAE-Emirates’ 93rd win of the season.

Last Season

Soloing 47 km to his 25th triumph of 2024, the Slovenian joined Alfredo Binda on four Il Lombardia victories, the second most after Fausto Coppi’s five. It was another Pogačar-Remco Evenepoel one-two.

Evenepoel and third-place Giulio Ciccone were back, as was 2021 podium man Adam Yates.

The Course

The famous Madonna del Ghisallo arrived early in the 238-km route from Como to Bergamo. Six more climbs came in the final two-thirds. The final two ascents were the 7.1-percent Passo di Ganda and the sharp little Colle Aperto, which peaked 3 km from the line in Bergamo.

Madonna del Ghisallo is a chapel filled with cycling memorabilia and an eternal flame burning in memory of every rider who has died on Italian roads. Next door is the Museo del Ciclismo, with statues of Gino Bartali and Fausto Coppi. A 14-rider breakaway tipped over 2:15 ahead of the peloton. Tom Pidcock had a mild crash at the start of the descent.

Red Bull and UAE-Emirates collaborated at the front of the peloton to keep the fugitives under control.

On the Passo della Crocetta climb, Quinn Simmons attacked his breakmates. Close to the Crocetta was Zambla Alta, where Simmons had a 2:00 gap over the closest chase and 3:00 over the peloton. Sixty kilometers remained and UAE-Emirates took over. The last of the chasers were absorbed at the foot of Passo di Ganda, Simmons still 2:30 clear.

Jay Vine’s pace created a high-powered sextet with the world champion, Isaac del Toro, Evenepoel, Paul Seixas and Michael Storer. Egan Bernal tried to join. With 36 km to go, the Slovenian lit out for Simmons on his own.

Pogačar caught Simmons with 3.2 km to climb on the Ganda and then dispatched the American. The solo win would be 34 km long.

Evenepoel, Simmons and Storer would tip over the top together, 1:20 after the leader. Simmons was dumped first and then the Belgian descended clear of Storer. Del Toro and Simmons chased Storer in their bid for the podium. The Tudor Australian’s third place was his best career Monument.

Pogačar became the first rider to win the Worlds and Lombardia in the same season twice.

A single round of the WorldTour remains–the Tour of Guangxi in China.

2025 Il Lombardia

1) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates) 5:45:53

2) Remco Evenepoel (Belgium/Soudal-QuickStep) +1:48

3) Michael Storer (Australia/Tudor) +3:13