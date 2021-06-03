Here’s how cyclists around the globe are celebrating World Bicycle Day

It’s World Bicycle Day and cyclists around the world are enjoying their bikes, going for rides and celebrating the cycling community. Here are how some cyclists spent the day of the bike:

Egan Bernal, the winner of this year’s Giro d’Italia, received a very special gift from Fausto Pinarello himself on World Bicycle Day. The bike, a custom EGO Pink Bolide TT Pinarello, was made to celebrate the Ineos Grenadiers cyclists’ win.

Marking a special day with a special bike ❤️ On #WorldBicycleDay, check out Fausto Pinarello's gift for @eganbernal – a custom EGO Pink Bolide TT to celebrate his #Giro victory 😻 pic.twitter.com/FyduBnq0YL — INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) June 3, 2021

To celebrate World Bicycle Day the UCI held a series of live Instagram chats with professional cyclists. Canadian Israel Start-Up Nation cyclist Micheal Woods spoke about his decision to go carbon neutral and his season so far.

Toronto City Councillor Brad Bradford encouraged Torontonians to get outside for some fresh air, exercise and sun on one of Toronto’s BikeShare bikes. He also suggested checking out the new bike lanes and cycle tracks the city built over the past year.

Happy #WorldBicycleDay! Get out for some fresh air, exercise, and🌞on a @BikeShareTO bike and check out the new bike lanes and cycle tracks we've built over the past year. What's your favourite route for a ride in the #EastEnd? pic.twitter.com/yhb8a7ILI5 — Brad Bradford✌️ (@BradMBradford) June 3, 2021

For World Bicycle Day Zwift is hosting a NTT Community Ride to raise funds for Qhubeka, which will feature riders such as Ashleigh Moolman Pasio, ASO CEO Yann Le Moenner and Mark Renshaw.

Today, on #WorldBicycleDay, we're teaming up with @GoZwift and @Qhubeka to help mobilize people with bicycles. There's still time to book your spot and join the ride. Sign up here and see you there! https://t.co/pfgqp5fbCU #BicyclesChangeLives pic.twitter.com/IFQKll6jIs — NTT Ltd. (@GlobalNTT) June 3, 2021

The World Health Organization took the opportunity to highlight how cycling helps to prevent heart disease, stroke, diabetes and some cancer, reduce obesity and improve mental health. UN Women also pointed out that the bicycle paved the way for less restrictive clothing and greater mobility for women.

Keeping up the celebratory mood, the Paralympics posted a fun video of Slovak Paralympic champion cyclist Jozef Metelka dancing in celebration.

Meanwhile, the Government of Canada reminded Canadians that the country is home to the longest trail in the world, the Trans Canada Trail, which spans more than 27,000 kilometres from coast to coast to coast.

Although he didn’t receive a TT bike as a gift like Bernal, Peter Sagan also posted a time trial-themed post on Instagram. “No matter where you are in the world, try to go for a ride today, it’s good for you and the planet,” he wrote. “You can use a TT bike if you want to but any bike will be perfect.”