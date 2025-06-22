Wonderful Copenhagen: Meeus and Wiebes win in Denmark

Saturday and Sunday saw the men’s and women’s WorldTour head to Denmark for the first-ever Copenhagen Sprint. I mean, “sprint” may mean a little different thing to you and me, dear reader, as the men did just under 240 km and the women 151. But whatever, Denmark, you do you. (I am allowed to say that.)

Jordi Meeus took the dub at the inaugural Copenhagen Sprint, a new one-day WorldTour race in Denmark on Sunday. The Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe rider won the bunch sprint after 240 km from Roskilde to Copenhagen.

Fast and flat, but plenty of action

A crash inside the final 10 km took Visma – Lease a Bike’s Olav Kooij out of contention. The early break was caught just before the flamme rouge, setting up the sprint. Meeus edged Alexis Renard and Emilien Jeannière at the line for his second WorldTour win in three days, after claiming a stage at the Tour de Suisse. Dylan Groenewegen started the sprint but faded to seventh.

Israel – Premier Tech’s Riley Pickrell had a great race, finishing 14th.

Women’s race down to the line

The pro women’s race was also a thriller. Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) left no doubt about who is the top sprinter in the women’s peloton, powering to victory at the Copenhagen Sprint by several bike lengths. Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) finished second, while Chiara Consonni (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) narrowly beat Charlotte Kool (Picnic PostNL) in the race for third. An early breakaway was caught well before the finish, and the three closing laps through central Copenhagen saw no further attacks. A crash on the final circuit split the bunch, but Wiebes stayed perfectly positioned thanks to a flawless lead-out from Barbara Guarischi.

Chapeau Copenhagen Sprint, this is how cycling crowds can look like!😍 pic.twitter.com/ZZ2YvRP81E — Bas Tietema (@BasTietema) June 22, 2025

The European champion surged to her 104th career win, later describing the race as a great experience with incredible crowds in the land of Lego and Hans Christian Andersen. Although danish hero Jonas Vingegaard wasn’t there (he’s getting ready for the Tour de France, the race was full of other Danish superstars including Mads Pedersen.)

Results powered by FirstCycling.com