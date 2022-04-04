Woods back in action at Itzulia Basque Country

Michael Woods headed up a start list of five Canadians in Monday’s first stage of the WorldTour Itzulia Basque Country. It’s Woods’ last race in preparation for the Ardennes Classics. The race in northern Spain is known for its narrow roads, climbs and traditional Basque beret txapela for the winner. Reigning and two-time titlist Primož Roglič grabbed the first lead by winning the opening short time trial. Hugo Houle was the top Canadian out of five Canucks.

🇪🇸 #itzulia A massive time trial from Primoz Roglic in Hondarribia! He wins & takes the lead in the Itzulia Basque Country! 😀💪 pic.twitter.com/wGK6DdcHX2 — Team Jumbo-Visma cycling (@JumboVismaRoad) April 4, 2022



The Course

The opening time trial in Hondarribia was a 7.51-km route with a few ripples in it, one of them a Cat. 3 climb with a maximum of 12 percent. There were also cobbles leading to the line.

It might be short but it’s sure to sting the legs! #Itzulia pic.twitter.com/PgLg7jOZKM — Trek-Segafredo (@TrekSegafredo) April 4, 2022

Antoine Duchesne, who already has 22 race days so far this season, was the first Canadian to start. Woods rolled down the start house ramp a minute later. He would describe the course as “technical and complicated.”

By the time live coverage started at 9:30am EST, Adam Yates of Ineos was in the hot seat with 10:06.

Alex Cataford was the third of five Canadians to roll the course. He posted 10:55.

Yates’ teammate Geraint Thomas eclipsed the best time by 0.16 seconds. Quick Step’s French road champion Rémy Cavagna usurped the throne with 10:04.

Hugo Houle was 15th fastest at the intermediate time check and then crossed the line in 32nd, finishing 38th at the end of the day.

Cavagna’s Belgian teammate Remco Evenepoel smashed the Frenchman’s time with the first sub-10 minute ride. Olympic time trial champion Roglič was second at the intermediate check but got his mojo working and clipped Evenepoel by five seconds at 9:48.

A hilly first road stage awaits the riders on Tuesday.

Itzulia Basque Country Stage 1

1) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Jumbo-Visma) 9:48

2) Remco Evenepoel (Belgium/Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl) +0:05

3) Rémy Cavagna (France/Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl) +0:16

38) Hugo Houle (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +0:38

95) Antoine Duchesne (Canada/Groupama-FDJ) +0:56

104) Michael Woods (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +1:01

124) Alex Cataford (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +1:07

128) James Piccoli (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +1:10