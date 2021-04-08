Woods does not start Itzulia Basque Country Stage 4, Piccoli crashes out

It was a rough couple of days for Israel Start-up Nation’s Canadians at the Itzulia Basque Country, as Michael Woods did not start the fourth stage after crashing late in Stage 3, and James Piccoli crashed out early in Thursday’s action.

In a Twitter video, Woods said that he wanted to be ready for the Ardennes Classics later in the month, citing his left hand and neck as affected by the crash. His left shoulder was also left hurt in the wreck at the 4.7 km to go mark of Stage 3, with his team leading the reduced peloton to set up his bid for victory.

Mike Woods is already looking forward: "I'll be back soon!" Hear more from @rusty_woods in this video: #YallaISN!#itzuila2021 pic.twitter.com/hmpQMrnyfw — Israel Start-Up Nation / Israel Cycling Academy (@TeamIsraelSUN) April 8, 2021

James Piccoli crashed on the descent of Thursday’s first climb of the day, Cat. 3 Dekarga, around the 58 km mark.

Luck is not always on our side: James Piccoli crashed during a fast decent in #itzulia2021 4th stage and bruised his right hand. Nothing broken, thankfully, but he was forced to abandon the race. pic.twitter.com/cBBjxtQmyO — Israel Start-Up Nation / Israel Cycling Academy (@TeamIsraelSUN) April 8, 2021

Alex Cataford continues to fly the Canadian flag for ISUN at the Basque Country race.