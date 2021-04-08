Home > News

Woods does not start Itzulia Basque Country Stage 4, Piccoli crashes out

Rusty looks ahead to the Ardennes Classics later in April

April 8, 2021

It was a rough couple of days for Israel Start-up Nation’s Canadians at the Itzulia Basque Country, as Michael Woods did not start the fourth stage after crashing late in Stage 3, and James Piccoli crashed out early in Thursday’s action.

In a Twitter video, Woods said that he wanted to be ready for the Ardennes Classics later in the month, citing his left hand and neck as affected by the crash. His left shoulder was also left hurt in the wreck at the 4.7 km to go mark of Stage 3, with his team leading the reduced peloton to set up his bid for victory.

James Piccoli crashed on the descent of Thursday’s first climb of the day, Cat. 3 Dekarga, around the 58 km mark.

Alex Cataford continues to fly the Canadian flag for ISUN at the Basque Country race.