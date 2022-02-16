Woods finishes 37th in group of favourites on first stage of Ruta del Sol

After a confusing run-in to the start of the 68th 2.Pro-rated Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol, Michael Woods got his 2022 season underway on Wednesday. Woods finished in the first part of the peloton 37 seconds after the breakaway winner. All six of the Canadian WorldTour riders have now started their race seasons. Antoine Duchesne leads the sextet with 12 race days.

The Course

The Ruta del Sol is always a lumpy affair. Wednesday’s first stage would see a Cat. 3 climb, the Alto La Parilla, crest with 11 km before the finish in Iznájar, and then a steep ramp to the line.

It was a special day for Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux as the team was fielding last-minute signing 39-year-old Domenico Pozzovivo, five times in the Giro d’Italia top-10.

An octet of fugitives, not a WorldTour rider among them, lit out early to fly their flags. Going into the final 100 km, their lead was 5:00. UAE-Emirates pulled the peloton. But 30 km later the gap was back up to 6:50. Bahrain-Victorious, Intermarché and Astana took turns at the pointy end of the pack.

Their gap not budging, the escapees began to get excited and the peloton started to lower its expectations. Bora-Hansgrohe pulled on the way to Alto La Parilla. Predictably, the breakaway began to fragment as the road tilted up. BikeExchange-Jayco grabbed the controls in the peloton.

The remaining fugitives tipped over the top with a 2:30 buffer.

The two Belgian breakaway riders from Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise had visions of victory. The attacking and counterattacking continued on a little rise as the Ineos Grenadiers hauled the field 1:46 in arrears. Six riders approached the steep finishing ramp.

It would, in fact, be one of the Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise fellows, Rune Herregodts, who took the win and the first leader’s jersey.

Woods’ 32-rider group came in 37 seconds later. Angel Lopez, Simon Yates, Ivan Sosa, Emanuel Buchmann, Ben O’Connor and Jack Haig were all present.

It’s another lumpy stage on Wednesday.

2022 Ruta del Sol, Stage 1

1) Rune Herregodts (Belgium/Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) 5:16:44

2) Stephen Bassett (U.S.A./Human Powered Health) +0:02

3) Ander Okamika (Spain/Burgos-BH) s.t.

37) Michael Woods (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +0:37

67) Alex Cataford (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +1:14

83) Guillaume Boivin (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +2:08