Woods places eighth on tough Volta a Catalunya summit finish

Michael Woods pulled himself into the top-20 of Volta a Catalunya by coming eighth on Wednesday’s first of two consecutive HC-category summit finishes in the Pyrenees. Adam Yates and Ineos Grenadiers seized control of the race: Yates took over the lead from João Almeida by winning the third stage, and his team packed three riders into the GC top-5. Esteban Chaves and Alejandro Valverde turned back the clocks by coming second and third on the day.

You can watch the 100th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya on FloBikes.

The Course

Wednesday’s third stage was all about the Vallter 2000 summit finish: 11 km at 7.6 percent, with an opening 7 km of 8 percent. Two kilometres of hairpin turns capped off the Especial-rated climb.

What's on the menu today at #VoltaCatalunya100, you ask?

Just the summit finish to Vallter 2000, a hard climb where is very likely to get a proper reshuffling of the general classification. pic.twitter.com/SHuGfgTgix — Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) March 24, 2021

A nontet of escapees bolted early in the day, rolling up a maximum 12:30 lead on the Deceuninck-Quick Step and Jumbo-Visma-led peloton. The fugitive with the most to gain was Francisco Galván of Equipo Kern Pharma, who was only +1:02 on Almeida.

Deceuninck – Quick-Step took over the reins also in the #VoltaCatalunya100 peloton, where @JooAlmeida98 is enjoying his first day in the lead.

Photo: @GettySport pic.twitter.com/JQWtAhJntl — Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) March 24, 2021

The break’s gap at the foot of Vallter 2000 was around 2:30. Mark Soler was a surprise falling off the back of the peloton early in the climb, but Chris Froome was not.

Early attacks came from Valverde, drawing out Woods; Simon Yates; Nairo Quintana; and Richard Carapaz, but no one stayed loose for long. With Valverde up the road on another move, Adam Yates attacked and Sepp Kuss was able to match him and reach the veteran Spaniard.

With the last of the fugitives overwhelmed, Kuss tried a surge, but Yates cracked him and Valverde and rode solo for the final 1.8 km. Chaves made a late move that swept up Valverde. Woods finished 36-seconds in arrears with Simon, Quintana and Richie Porte, who is now closest to his teammate on the GC.

Thursday is the queen stage, with a Cat. 1 and two Especial climbs in 166 km, the final HC Port Ainé climb 18 km of 6.7 percent.

2021 Volta a Catalunya Stage 3

1) Adam Yates (Great Britain/Ineos Grenadiers) 5:00:58

2) Esteban Chaves (Colombia/Bike Exchange) +0:13

3) Alejandro Valverde (Spain/Movistar) +0:19

8) Michael Woods (Canada/Israel Start-up Nation) +0:36

50) Rob Britton (Canada/Rally) +5:43

112) Antoine Duchesne (Canada/Groupama-FDJ) +13:49

121) Alex Cataford (Canada/Israel Start-up Nation) +15:27

123) Nick Zukowsky (Canada/Rally) s.t.

2021 Volta a Catalunya GC

1) Adam Yates (Great Britain/Ineos Grenadiers) 9:44:21

2) Richie Porte (Australia/Ineos Grenadiers) +0:45

3) João Almeida (Portugal/Deceuninck-Quick Step) +0:49

19) Michael Woods (Canada/Israel Start-up Nation) +:1:54

62) Rob Britton (Canada/Rally) +13:03

133) Alex Cataford (Canada/Israel Start-up Nation) +28:25

141) Antoine Duchesne (Canada/Groupama-FDJ) +30:30

147) Nick Zukowsky (Canada/Rally) +31:39