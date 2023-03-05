Woods returns to Tirreno-Adriatico where he won a stage in 2020

It was a late announcement, considering that the Race of the Two Seas, the Tirreno-Adriatico starts on Monday, but Israel-Premier Tech released its lineup for the WorldTour stage race and Michael Woods and Derek Gee will be on the Lido di Camaiore start ramp for the Stage 1 time trial.

Tirreno-Adriatico starts on Monday and we are lining up with the following team ⤵️

___

🇮🇹 #TirrenoAdriatico pic.twitter.com/dz8D5UYe9f — Israel – Premier Tech (@IsraelPremTech) March 5, 2023

In 2020, Woods won Stage 3 in Saturnia to assume the race lead from Pascal Ackermann for two days until Simon Yates nicked the leader’s jersey. Woods ultimately finished eighth to Yates.

It’s Woods’ first stage race of the season after two French one-day affairs.Woods will have Primož Roglič, Adam Yates, Enric Mas, Mikel Landa and João Almeida to contend with if he wants the famous Neptune’s trident trophy.

The race begins on Monday with an 11-km time trial that world chrono champ Filippo Ganna has his heart set on. Wout Van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel should make a good showing on day one as well.

🔱 Some of the world's greatest riders challenge each year in an ancient race between two seas. The top cyclists of the Tirreno Adriatico @CA_Ita 2023 never let down.#TirrenoAdriatico pic.twitter.com/hurK4piQx9 — Tirreno Adriatico (@TirrenAdriatico) March 5, 2023

Woods is set to contest the Amstel Gold Race in April. Right now it’s not set in stone that he’ll race the Tour de France, but it’s more like than the time trial-heavy Giro d’Italia. Derek Gee unfortunately finished outside the time limit on Saturday’s Strade Bianche.