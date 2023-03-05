Home > News

Woods returns to Tirreno-Adriatico where he won a stage in 2020

Roglic, Van Aert, van der Poel and Pidcock at the Race of the Two Seas

Photo by: Sirotti
March 5, 2023
It was a late announcement, considering that the Race of the Two Seas, the Tirreno-Adriatico starts on Monday, but Israel-Premier Tech released its lineup for the WorldTour stage race and Michael Woods and Derek Gee will be on the Lido di Camaiore start ramp for the Stage 1 time trial.

In 2020, Woods won Stage 3 in Saturnia to assume the race lead from Pascal Ackermann for two days until Simon Yates nicked the leader’s jersey. Woods ultimately finished eighth to Yates.

Woods takes the victory in Saturnia in the 2020 Race of Two Seas. Photo: Sirotti

It’s Woods’ first stage race of the season after two French one-day affairs.Woods will have Primož Roglič, Adam Yates, Enric Mas, Mikel Landa and João Almeida to contend with if he wants the famous Neptune’s trident trophy.

The race begins on Monday with an 11-km time trial that world chrono champ Filippo Ganna has his heart set on. Wout Van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel should make a good showing on day one as well.

Woods is set to contest the Amstel Gold Race in April. Right now it’s not set in stone that he’ll race the Tour de France, but it’s more like than the time trial-heavy Giro d’Italia. Derek Gee unfortunately finished outside the time limit on Saturday’s Strade Bianche.