Woods runner-up for the second time at the 2020 Vuelta

Michael Woods was in another 2020 Vuelta a España breakaway on Wednesday’s 14th stage, coming runner-up for the second time in this Spanish Grand Tour to double stage winner Tim Wellens. Woods was second on Stage 6 before winning Stage 7. Race leader Primož Roglič finished safely in a favourites group. The GC top-10 remained the same.

You can watch the Vuelta a España, the final act of the 2020 WorldTour, on FloBikes.

The Course

There were a lot of lumps in the first half of the 204.7-km route before three Cat. 3 climbs in the second half. The potential battleground was the finishing kilometre in Ourense of 6.6 percent.

One for the sprinters? Or one for the breakaway?#LaVuelta20 stage 14 from Lugo to Ourense has a parcours that could see many riders be in contention for victory. pic.twitter.com/N8Tl9arhac — Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) November 4, 2020

A few fugitive groups failed before one stuck after 42 km. Woods was let off Hugh Carthy-chaparone duty on Wednesday, allowing him to join a breakaway of seven that included two other stage winners: Wellens and Marc Soler.

Heading towards the first climb, Alto de Escairón, the septet had a lead of 5:20. Astana and Bora-Hansgrohe were prominent at the front of the peloton. The escapees strummed the Alto de Guitara 4:30 ahead of the red jersey group.

Total-Direct Energie assumed the pacemaking in the field as the break headed towards the foot of the final climb, Alto de Abelaira, which crested 22 km from the finish line. The intrepid seven started the Abelaira with a 2:15 buffer.

Woods attacked with 25.5 km to ride, momentarily splitting the fugitive group. It peaked with only a 1:50 gap, Woods in the lead, something that put him in eighth place in the KOM competition. The situation changed on the descent of the final climb: the breakaway was 3:00 ahead with 14 km to ride.

Soler, Wellens and Zdenek Stybar (Czech Republic/Deceuninck-Quick Step) shuffled away from the others.

🏁 -11 km | Etapa 14 – Stage 14 | #LaVuelta20 🇪🇸 @zdenekstybar, @solermarc93 y @Tim_Wellens se juntan en cabeza tras el descenso 🇬🇧 Some seconds for Wellens, Stybar and Soler, now leading the race 🔥 👉https://t.co/zqaO4Bw62K pic.twitter.com/Guf3Va3HR3 — La Vuelta (@lavuelta) November 4, 2020

Woods had two companions to help close the gap and they finally made the junction before the ramp up to the finish.

Wellens made his move from well out and had the inside line in the final corner. Woods ran out of tarmac to overtake him.

Thursday’s 15th stage is more hilly than Stage 14, offering five Cat. 3 climbs spread evenly over 230 km.



2020 Vuelta a Esapaña Stage 14

1) Tim Wellens (Belgium/Lotto-Soudal) 4:37:05

2) Michael Woods (Canada/EF Pro Cycling) s.t.

3) Zdenek Stybar (Czech Republic/Deceuninck-Quick Step) s.t.

84) James Piccoli (Canada/Israel Start-up Nation) +5:37

2020 Vuelta a Esapaña GC

1) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Jumbo-Visma) 53:57:05

2) Richard Carapaz (Ecuador/Ineos Grenadiers) +0:39

3) Hugh Carthy (Great Britain/EF Pro Cycling) +0:47

4) Dan Martin (Ireland/Israel Start-up Nation) +1:42

5) Enric Mas (Spain/Movistar) +3:23

6) Wout Poels (The Netherlands/Bahrain-McLaren) +6:15

7) Felix Grossschartner (Austria/Bora-Hansgrohe) +7:14

8) Alejandro Valverde (Spain/Movistar) +8:39

9) Alexander Vlasov (Russia/Astana) +8:48

10 David De La Cruz (Spain/UAE-Emirates) +9:23

27) Michael Woods (Canada/EF Pro Cycling) +50:25