World Bicycle Relief honours Canadian cycling club with fundraising award

International non-profit organization World Bicycle Relief has honoured Candian cycling club Les Domestiques with an award for their fundraising efforts over the last few years. The Toronto-based cycling club has supported World Bicycle Relief since 2017.

According to World Bicycle Relief, the funds raised by the club provided over 5,000 specially made ‘Buffalo Bicycles’ to connect people with education, healthcare and economic opportunities in 21 developing countries around the world. Recipients of the bikes include students, health workers and entrepreneurs.

Honouring Les Domestiques

To celebrate World Bicycle Relief’s 15 year anniversary, 15 recipients globally have been recognized for “their commitment to mobilizing vulnerable people to conquer the challenge of distance through the power of the bicycle”. Les Domestiques Cycling Club was the only Canadian recipient of the award.

“Choosing only 15 partners over 15 years was not easy,” says World Bicycle Relief CEO Dave Neiswander. “However, the personal generosity from Les Domestiques members over the years, combined with the huge investment of time and energy around the 11 Gran Fondo made Les Domestiques stand out. Their work is not only having immediate impact for the people we serve but is helping build a foundation of support across Canada – leading to long-term, sustainable impact.”

Three year plan

In 2018, members of Les Domestiques created a three-year plan to help World Bicycle Relief Canada grow its supporter base in southern Ontario and across Canada by engaging fellow cyclists, clubs and businesses aligned with World Bicycle Relief’s mission.

“I remember vividly the evening we were first introduced to World Bicycle Relief,” said Les Domestiques Club President, T.J. Donnelly. “Cycling legend, Jens Voight, joined us for a special dinner and passionately shared why he was so committed to the organization. Seeing the life-changing impact these bicycles have for those less fortunate was a perfect fit for many of our Les Domestiques team members to support. Thousands of bicycles later, we are making a difference.”