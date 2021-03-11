World champion Alaphilippe nabs first win of the season at Tirreno-Adriatico

Julian Alaphilippe earned his first triumph of the season, passing his teammate João Almeida in the final 200 metres of Thursday’s second Tirreno-Adriatico stage to outsprint race leader Wout Van Aert and Mathieu Van der Poel. Van Aert keeps his blue leader’s jersey by four seconds over Alaphilippe. Hugo Houle was top Canadian in 61st.

Stage 1

On Wednesday Van Aert beat out Caleb Ewan and Fernando Gaviria in a bunch sprint in Lido di Camaiore. Peter Sagan, coming back from COVID-19, was eleventh on the day. Houle was again top Canadian in 54th.

The Course

The second half of 202 km route contained a lot of lumps but only two categorized climbs. The ascent to the finish line in Chiusdino was only 3.6 percent but 7.5 km in length. The clamber up to Chiusdino would be the first skirmish between Simon Yates, Geraint Thomas, Egan Bernal, Tadej Pogačar, Thibaut Pinot, two-time winner Nairo Quintana, Mikel Landa, and Deceuninck-Quick Step duo Almeida and Alaphilippe.

Immediately six riders including mountains classification leader Vincenzo Albanese (Italy/EOLO-Kometa) dashed away and rolled up a 5:00 gap.

Van Aert’s Jumbo-Visma outfit, most of the riders helpfully sporting first names on their helmets, toiled at the front of the field.

Why race organizers decided not to make the 4.5 km, 6.1 percent Casciano climb classified is a mystery. It loomed up at the 50 km to go mark. Things got serious in the peloton heading to its foot, but there were no attacks and the break’s gap was halved. Poor old Sagan lost contact.

The escapees were sopped up on the opening grades of the first categorized climb with 35 km to go. Bernal had an early dig, taking two riders with him. Close to the peak, Bernal’s group had ballooned, but it was too high-powered to survive. All the action exposed Pinot, and the Frenchman faded off the back.

Another move tipped over the top. Yates, Landa, Almeida and Pavel Sivakov sprung forth and stayed away from Jumbo-Visma. Sivakov took three bonus seconds at the intermediate sprint at 15 km remaining, a somewhat confusing situation for the race announcers and Cycling Twitter.

The quartet hit the final climb with a 16 second buffer. UAE-Emirates took over from Jumbo-Visma. The lower slopes were mildly pitched, so the speed was high. Yates went back to the field and then surprised everyone by dropping away; his title defense looks doubtful. Almeida shed Sivakov and Landa at the red kite.

It was an acceleration from Thomas that brought the group close to the Portuguese rider. Alaphilippe burst clear, came around teammate Almeida and held off van der Poel and Van Aert for the win. Just like Jumbo-Visma on Wednesday, Deceuninck-Quick Step won stages in both Tirreno-Adriatico and Paris-Nice, as Sam Bennett prevailed in France.

2021 Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 2

1) Julian Alaphilippe (France/Deceuninck-Quick Step) 5:01:32

2) Mathieu van der Poel (The Nethelands/Alpecin-Fenix) s.t.

3) Wout Van Aert (Belgium/Jumbo-Visma) s.t.

61) Hugo Houle (Canada/Astana-Premier Tech) +1:22

141) Guillaume Boivin (Canada/Israel Start-up Nation) +15:01

2021 Tirreno-Adriatico GC

1) Wout Van Aert (Belgium/Jumbo-Visma) 8:37:35

2) Julian Alaphilippe (France/Deceuninck-Quick Step) +0:04

3) Mathieu van der Poel (The Nethelands/Alpecin-Fenix) +0:08

60) Hugo Houle (Canada/Astana-Premier Tech) +1:36