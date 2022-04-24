World champion Alaphilippe suffers several injuries in Liège-Bastogne-Liège crash

Julian Alaphilippe was involved in a large crash 60 km from the finish in Sunday’s Liège-Bastogne-Liège and had to abandon the race, after which he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The two-time world champion will be out of competition for a while to recover from several injuries.

Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl, who was victorious through Remco Evenepoel on Sunday, issued a medical update on Alaphilippe.

Thank you, @romainbardet, for looking after Julian immediately after the crash – a true gentleman 👏👏👏 https://t.co/yItUOOndG0 — Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team (@qst_alphavinyl) April 24, 2022

Quick Step said, “Julian Alaphilippe suffered two broken ribs, a broken scapula and a hemo pneumothorax. His condition his stable, but will need to be hospitalised for observation.” A hemo pneumothorax is when a person has blood in their chest cavity.

In the same crash the team lost Ilan Van Wilder, who broke his jaw.

Also in the crash was recent Tour of the Alps winner Romain Bardet, who could be seen in a helicopter shot going to Alaphilippe’s aid. Quick Step thanked the DSM rider in their update Tweet. Bardet wouldn’t finish the race either.

Alaphilippe aims to be at the Tour de France starting July 1 and has just over two months to recover from his injuries and train for the race.