World champion Lotte Kopecky sets Tour of Flanders record with third title

It took four races to get her first victory of the season, but on Sunday world champion Lotte Kopecky took the 22nd women’s Tour of Flanders/Ronde van Vlaanderen, her third title. Kopecky outsprinted three others after they all escaped on Oude Kwaremont. Kopecky also has victories in two world championships, two Strade Bianches, a Paris-Robaix and a Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on her palmares. Alison Jackson was top Canadian in 17th.

Last Season

Nine years after her first Ronde van Vlaanderen, Elisa Longo Borghini outsprinted eventual Tour de France champion Katarzyna Niewiadoma and her Dutch teammate Shirin van Anrooij in miserable conditions. Longo Borghini was coming off a win in Wednesday’s Dwars door Vlaanderen.



The Course

The final two of 12 climbs across 168.9 km were the famed cobbled Oude Kwaremont – Paterberg duo. The Paterberg crested 15 km from the finish line on the Minderbroedersstraat in Oudenaarde.

About half of the Canadian contingent at Gent-Wevelgem was back: Jackson, Olivia Baril and Sarah van Dam. Joining them was Simone Boilard, Maggie Coles-Lyster and Kaitlyn Rauwerda of Cynisca Cycling.

Early in the race, with a septet of fugitives off flying their flags, Boilard and Puck Pieterse got in crashes. Pieterse was able to carry on, but Boilard could not. By the first cobbled sector at Doorn, the break was 6:30 to the good. Sadly, Longo Borghini crashed out too.

The Berendries and the Valkenberg scattered the breakaway up and down the road. With 62 km and the majority of the climbs remaining, a trio remained 4:00 ahead of the peloton. By the time the Koppenberg loomed up, a single escapee, Nicole Steigenga, was a minute ahead of the peloton. The field was spread all over the Koppenberg’s cobbles.

Jackson led an elite group containing SD Work powerduo Kopecky and Lorena Wiebes, Pieterse and Lucinda Brand. On the Mariaborrestraat cobbles, the intrepid Steigenga was finally swept up.

The Taaienberg stretched out and thinned out the bunch. A duo slipped its traces and sought freedom before Kruisberg/Hotond. There, they were caught and Wiebes was dropped. Seventeen riders romped towards the final Oude Kwaremont–Paterberg showdown.

Niewiadoma, Liane Lippert and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot were able to answer Kopecky’s acceleration on the Oude Kwaremont. They stayed together on the Paterberg.

Would they ride the final 15 km with a sprint in mind? The Pole tried to get away right at the red kite but Kopecky brought her back. From the front Kopecky went hard on the right hand barrier with 250 metres to go. Lippert tried in vain to go around her and Ferrand-Prévot ended up runner-up.

2025 Ronde van Vlaanderen

1) Lotte Kopecky (Belgium/SD Worx-ProTime) 4:24:34

2) Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (France/Visma-LAB) s.t.

3) Liane Lippert (Germany/Movistar) s.t.

17) Alison Jackson (Canada/EF Education-Oatly)