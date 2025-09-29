World champion Magdeleine Vallières’s world class maple toffee recipe

Magdeleine Vallières made history on Saturday, becoming the first elite Canadian to ever win the UCI world road championships. But there’s more to her skills than on the bike. She has some great recipes to share. And if you ride as much as she does, you better believe nutrition is key post-ride!

When she is home in Sherbrooke, Que., she always makes the most of it—including cooking up a storm.

When she’s not out riding with her dad, who’s also a keen cyclist, she loves to make some delicious treats—like a very Canadian one: maple toffee. Maple toffee (or taffy, or tire d’érable in French) is eaten mostly in Quebec, Eastern Ontario, and New Brunswick. The treat is a staple at sugar shacks and during maple syrup season in early spring. If you haven’t had it before, it’s definitely worth trying!

The 24-year-old is riding with EF Education-Oatly until 2027. She resigned with them after an impressive 2024 season, including her first pro win at the Trofeo Palma Femina in Spain. She took the victory with a perfectly timed attack on a descent, powering away for a beautiful win.

And now, a year later, she’s a world champion.

On Saturday she was incredible, making her move at the base of the final climb. The Canadian spent much of the day in the breakaway. She attacked New Zealand’s Niamh Fisher-Black. Then she motored alone to the finish to an incredible win.

She rode the 164.6-km course in four hours 34 minutes 48 seconds. Fisher-Black crossed 23 seconds later, with Spain’s Mavi García third, 27 seconds down.

“I knew I probably wouldn’t win in a sprint against Niamh because she’s so strong,” Vallières said in an interview the race. “I told myself I just have to go all in now, and it worked out.”

“The girls believed in me, so I believed in myself,” she said. “It was my dream to win it, and it’s true now.”

In her off-season in 2024, she shared a recipe about how she makes the perfect maple toffee. Undoubtedly she will make some again to celebrate her big win. And good news, you can too!

Vallières Mill says there’s no strict recipe, but she’s learned a few tricks from her grandmother.

“When I’m back home, I definitely take advantage of her tips!” You can watch the how-to video on her Instagram, here.

How to make maple toffee