World time trial champion Ganna wins Tirreno-Adriatico chrono opener

Two-time world chrono champion Filippo Ganna took Monday’s time trial opener of Tirreno-Adriatico, the Race of the Two Seas, to wear the first leader’s jersey. Ganna has prevailed in three of the four time trials he has faced in 2022. Reigning champion Tadej Pogačar was third fastest.

The Course

The 57th edition started with a flat 14-km time trail in Lido di Camaiore.

#TirrenoAdriatico 🇮🇹 – 📏 13,9 km (ITT) // 4 altitude meters The race of the 2 seas kicks off with a short individual time trail. 14 km on a completely flat course will give us a showdown between the powerhorses. Who will take the first leader's jersey? We're in for a battle 🤩. pic.twitter.com/hUTuA4QqqU — Domestique (@Domestique___) March 7, 2022

Israel-Premier Tech’s Alex Dowsett took over the hot seat from Josef Černý with a time of 15:42.

After an hour and a half in the hot seat, Dowsett was usurped by Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl’s Kasper Asgreen, one second faster.

Ganna set the best intermediate time with 7:17 and passed his minute man. Remco Evenepoel was two seconds slower at the time check. Ganna then smashed Asgreen’s mark with 15:17.

Reigning champion Tadej Pogačar was the last to roll. He passed through the time check with the fifth best time, 12 seconds slower than Ganna.

GC riders who did well in the chrono were Tao Geoghehan Hart, Marc Soler, Angel Lopez, Richie Porte, and Richard Carapaz. Jonas Vingegaard and Rigoberto Uran didn’t have particularly strong performances.

Tuesday’s second stage might have too many hills in its second half for the sprinters.



2022 Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 1

1) Filippo Ganna (Italy/Ineos Grenadiers) 15:17

2) Remco Evenepoel (Belgium/Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl) +0:10

3) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates) +0:17