Worlds TT: Start times for elite men’s and women’s races in Rwanda

Here we go, sports fans! The 2025 UCI road world championships begin with the elite men’s and women’s time trial!

It’s a tough course with plenty of elevation which will make for some challenging racing in the individual time trial.

The men will race 40.6 km with almost 700 m of elevation. The women will do 31.2 km with 447 m of elevation.

The men’s race is set to be a battle with multiple world time trial champion Remco Evenepoel versus Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar. Pogi seems to want to add another rainbow jersey to his collection, but he has his work cut out for him, to say the least. Although the climbing course suits the Slovenian more, Evenepoel is hardly a slouch on the hills.

“Everything went well and I feel good. Everything is going as it should for a world championship,” Evenepoel told Belgian media on Friday.

Canada has Ineos Grenadiers chrono specialist Michael Leonard representing. He’s had some solid results in the discipline – including a great win at the 2024 Tour de l’Avenir prologue. Laurent Gervais of Project Echelon Racing will also be there in the red and white.

For the women, Olivia Baril – the reigning national champion – is in Rwanda ready for the time trial. She has plenty of competition with Demi Vollering and Chloé Dygert. The temps are hot and the parcours is hilly.

It should be an interesting race with the climbs. The start times are there, and you can watch it all on FloBikes.com. Canadian Cycling Magazine will have reports and photos too!