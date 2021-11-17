WorldTour pro Davide Formolo sets record for shortest distance cycled in a hour

Just a couple of weeks after Israel Start-up Nation’s Alex Dowsett came up a little short in his hour record attempt, Davide Formolo, who plies his trade for UAE-Emirates, set the opposite, impressive-in-its-own-right record: the shortest distance ridden in an hour. The Italian wobbled to 918 metres over 60 minutes. Compatriot Maria Vittoria Sperotto matched him in a new low.

In a video posted on Twitter on Tuesday, one can see the duo steadily/unsteadily creeping around Bassano del Grappa’s outdoor Rino Mercante Velodrome in a feat of balance, control and concentration.

.@OutOfCycling @davideformolo numa competição de equilíbrio. Menor distância numa hora. Ele fez 918m. pic.twitter.com/CioElvgqx9 — País do Ciclismo (@DoCiclismo) November 16, 2021

Formolo and Sperotto smashed the 2019 record of 1,070 metres, a low mark set by Bruno Zanoni, who was last in the 1979 Giro d’Italia, 30 hours and 50 seconds behind winner Giuseppe Saronni.

Formolo, the 2019 Italian champion, was a key worker for Tadej Pogačar when the Slovenian won his second consecutive Tour de France title this July. Formolo has won stages of the Giro d’Italia, Critérium du Dauphiné and Volta Ciclista a Catalunya in his eight-season professional career. Formolo has been with UAE-Emirates for two years after transferring from Bora-Hansgrohe. He currently is without a contract for 2022.