Wout van Aert did something the day after the Tour he deeply regrets

Wout van Aert has delivered plenty of memorable moments on the bike—but his most regrettable one came off it, less than 24 hours after finishing the Tour de France.

Fresh from winning Stage 21 on the Champs-Élysées, the Belgian decided to take care of some life admin and renew his passport. One look at the photo, though, and he knew it had been a mistake.

“I think that was my worst idea of the week,” he posted on Instagram, sharing the official photo for all to see. In it, Van Aert looks completely spent—his face drawn from three weeks of racing, his expression blank, and a cold sore clearly visible on his lip.

The image was part of a “weekdump” that included post-Tour beers, lounging in a custom “Paris 2025” shirt, and soaking up some well-earned rest. But the passport shot stole the show, with his fans and fellow riders laughing along at his decision to lock in a look that screamed exhaustion—for the next several years.

Van Aert, for his part, took it in stride.

“I won a Tour stage. I can live with a bad photo,” he joked in the caption.

Still, the message was clear: maybe wait a few days—and let the cold sore heal—before posing for something that lasts until 2035.

Next up for the Belgian superstar is the Deutschland Tour and—a little trip here. He will race the Grands Prix Cyclistes de Québec et Montréal. He may also race the Belgian gravel national championships in between. Might he be considering a shot at the gravel worlds? He has said he won’t be in Rwanda for the road worlds, so maybe he’s gonna go for a rainbow on the dirt.

Btw, a certain Tadej Pogacar will also be at the races in September in Quebec, so consider watching or visiting. It’s the only stop for the WorldTour in North America, so that’s pretty cool.