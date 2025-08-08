Wout van Aert gives world championships update

It’s been a long season for Wout van Aert — and definitely a roller coaster. After a year plagued with crashes, his 2025 campaign was hardly straightforward either. He had several podiums in the spring, including at the Classics, but a win eluded him.

Then, just before his first Giro d’Italia, he fell ill. Before the race began, he admitted he was unsure of his form. He finished second on the first stage. Fans wondered if he could grab the pink jersey the next day in the time trial. But it was clear his form wasn’t quite there, as he finished well out of contention.

As the Giro went on, he regained some fitness — then took an incredible win in the Strade Bianche-style stage. He got away with Isaac Del Toro and held on for dear life on the tough climb into Siena, eventually passing him for a well-earned win.

At the Tour de France, he was relatively quiet in the first week. Many wondered if the Van Aert of old would return. He took second place on Stage 8, behind Jonathan Milan of Lidl–Trek — a confidence booster, no doubt.

But it was Stage 21 where the Visma–Lease a Bike rider showed why he’s still got it. On the tough Montmartre stage, on the final time up, he dropped none other than Tadej Pogačar to take an inspiring victory.

There was hope he might race the European championships in France — and distant hope for the world championships in Rwanda. Both are quite hilly courses — especially the worlds — so it was unclear if they would suit him. As it turns out, he’ll be skipping both. But his season is far from over.

“It has been a busy season,” Van Aert told Sporza. “That’s why we chose to end my season after the Super 8 Classic and skip the world championships and European championships. But there are definitely still some nice goals in the autumn. I think that was achieved with this calendar.”

Van Aert will next be in action at the Deutschland Tour, and then head to Canada for Les Grands Prix Cyclistes de Montréal et Québec — both races he has done and enjoyed before. Finally, he’ll race the Bretagne Classic and the Super 8 Classic.

“It has been a nice year, in which the important goals followed each other quickly,” he concludes. “As with pretty much every year, the spring and the Tour de France were my main goals. Besides that, I’m glad I finally got to taste the Giro d’Italia,” he said.

Canadian Cycling Magazine will be at the Grand Prix Cyclistes de Montréal et Québec — and if you can make it, you’re in for a treat. It’s the only North American stop on the WorldTour — and you’ll also see Pogi in action, among many other superstars.