Wout van Aert is coming to Canada

One of the top riders in the world will be racing in Canada. Wout van Aert has already had a spectacular spring, with podiums at Paris-Roubaix and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, and is set to have another great Tour de France. At the 2021 TdF, the Belgian had a great ride, winning three stages, including Mont Ventoux and the Champs-Élysées.

Jumbo-Visma confirmed with Canadian Cycling Magazine some great news for fans in this country: the Belgian will be paying a visit to our country this fall. Van Aert will be riding both the The Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec as well as the The Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal. This is the first time the two WorldTour races will be back on the calendar after a two-year hiatus, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last time the races were held, Michael Matthews won the GPCQ, and Greg van Avermaet taking the Montreal edition. Both courses suit van Aert well, with the tough climbs. The Montreal course of course features the legendary Mont Royal climb. Almost fifty years earlier, another well-known Belgian, Eddy Merckx won on the Mont Royal course, taking the 1974 world championships.

The Quebec course is also a good course for van Aert, given its European feel and punchy climbs like the Côte de la Montagne.

The GPCQ is 201 km, and takes place September 9, with the GP Montreal running two days later, coming in at 219 km. The Mont Royal circuit features a leg-breaking 4734 m of climbing.