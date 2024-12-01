Wout van Aert just can’t stop singing Blur

Remember when Wout van Aert was dressed up as a giant squirrel on the Belgian ‘Masked Singer’? What a time to be alive.

In October, on the Belgian version of ‘The Masked Singer‘—in which celebrities sing in disguise, only to ultimately reveal themselves—van Aert delivered a pretty solid version of Blur’s ‘Song 2’.

He’s not the first pro cyclist to appear on the popular show; Nairo Quintana did the same on the Colombian version in 2022. Usually, contestants perform several times, but due to training and upcoming race commitments, van Aert’s time on stage was limited.

Cyclists singin’

“I was very much looking forward to it, and at the same time, I was a bit scared,” the Visma – Lease a Bike rider said. “When they told me I would be a squirrel, I expected some sort of cute teddy bear—not a latex suit.”

When asked why he wanted to participate in the show, he said it was by invitation.

“They were looking for a special guest, and since a full season didn’t align with my race schedule, it worked out. I was both excited and nervous—which was exactly the feeling I was after,” he said. “It felt like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. You don’t just get invites to things like this every day. I’d always figured if I were asked, I’d at least think about it. The timing came sooner than I expected. Then, when I found out I was going to be a squirrel, I took one look at the costume and thought: *What the fuck?*”

Meanwhile, van Aert is still working on regaining his running form so he can jump back into the ‘cross season. Unless his singing career takes off?

Give him a listen and let us know in the comments if he should quit his day job. Woo-hoo.