Wout Van Aert just gave another killer post-race interview
What a response!Photo by: Atlanta Rouleur Collection @AtlantaRouleur
Wout van Aert does the best post-race interviews. He had a big win on Friday defending his title iin Harelbeke, Belgium, at the E3 Saxo Classic. He came to the line in good company, outsprinting Mathieu van der Poel and Tadej Pogačar.
After the race, the interviewer asked if today’s podium was the most beautiful ever. The interviewer, of course, meant that the top-3 was asbolutely stacked with some of the best riders in the world.
Van Aert, of course, had an answer for that.
Absolutely SAVAGE reaction from Wout🔥👊🇧🇪#wout #WoutVanAert #E3SaxoClassic pic.twitter.com/GPCmTyaYGz
— Atlanta Rouleur Collection (@AtlantaRouleur) March 24, 2023