Wout van Aert on Giro form: ‘We still have to be patient’

After a tightly contested opening stage of the Giro d’Italia, many fans were hoping Wout van Aert would claim the maglia rosa in the Stage 2 time trial. But it wasn’t even close. To be fair, the Belgian had already cautioned that he wasn’t at full strength heading into the year’s first Grand Tour.

Van Aert’s spring campaign was solid by most standards, even if a major win eluded him. He finished fourth at both the Amstel Gold Race and Paris-Roubaix, showing strong form, and landed second-place finishes at Dwars door Vlaanderen and De Brabantse Pijl.

“I’m going into this Giro with some question marks. I got sick last week and that meant the preparation was not ideal,” he said to Sporza. “After the Amstel Gold Race I wasn’t able to do any real training. I kept having to adjust it. I had an infection that continued to linger, so to be honest, I’m going into this not really knowing where the legs are at.”

Before the race began, Van Aert gave himself a fifty-fifty chance. But on the final climb of the day, it became clear he wouldn’t be a contender.

“I already had a hard time on the climb before it. Then I felt it wasn’t going to be my day,” the Belgian superstar admitted. “I didn’t fight for position on the final climb. I chose to just survive and get through the stage—not out of comfort, but necessity.”

Despite the early struggles, Van Aert remains optimistic.

“It was a better first ride than I had hoped. We still have to be patient,” he said.

Monday is a rest day, and the Visma – Lease a Bike rider believes that could help him build back toward form.

“I think so. I’m healthy again, and I believe I’ll improve step by step by getting more kilometres in.”

The Giro d’Italia returns to Italy on Tuesday, with Stage 4 running from Alberobello to Lecce, covering 189 km.

Canadian Cycling Magazine will have full coverage and photos following the stage. You can also watch the race at FloBikes.com

Affiliate links present. Canadian Cycling Magazine may receive commissions