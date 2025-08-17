Wout van Aert on Hamburg: ‘Hoped for more’

You can’t win ‘em all. Visma – Lease a Bike’s Wout van Aert had hoped for more in Germany at the WorldTour race, the ADAC Cyclassics, but had to settle for 10th.

”I surely hoped for more, but I did not have the legs to make the difference on the last hill. Luckily, everything came together in the last kilometre. I tried to position for the sprint, but I got boxed in a few times, so this result was the highest possible today,” Van Aert said.

The Belgian–who took an incredible win on Stage 21 on an epic final day of the Tour de France, said his squad delivered.

”It’s a pity we didn’t get that top result, because we delivered a strong performance as a team. I didn’t expect to be racing here this weekend, so it’s no shame the top shape is not there yet. I’m looking forward to the coming races,” Van Aert said.

Visma’s Grischa Niermann said that Van Aert was being too hard on himself, “Wout was only called up at the very last moment, but he rode really well and finished in the first group, even with a tough Tour de France still in his legs.”

Rory Townsend (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) took the biggest win of his career in the race, with a perfectly timed attack. Guillaume Boivin of Israel – Premier Tech delivered a strong performance, finishing 22nd. Michael Leonard of INEOS Grenadiers, after a hard day of working for his British team, finished 102nd.

