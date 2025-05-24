Wout van Aert on Stage 14’s sketchy finishing circuits

Wout van Aert—who just missed out on another stage win on Friday—says Saturday could be tougher than it seems.

“It remains to be seen how this stage will end. The climb in the final is not long, but we do it twice, and there are also a lot of obstacles in the local lap. As a result, we will have an aligned peloton, so it will be fifty-fifty. You don’t have to be dropped to be eliminated from the stage win. If you are not in the first 50 on the technical circuits, it will be difficult to get to the front and compete for the win,” Van Aert told Wielerflits.

Stage 14: A trip to Slovenia

Stage 14 of the Giro d’Italia stretches 195 km from Treviso to Nova Gorica/Gorizia and briefly crosses into Slovenia. That, of course, is the country of 2024 Giro winner Tadej Pogačar and 2023 champ Primož Roglič. After a flat start, the peloton enters Slovenia around the 140-km mark, tackling tougher terrain including a mid-stage climb and two laps of a punchy finishing circuit. Each loop features the Saver climb (600 m at 6.4 per cent), with the final summit just 7.5 km from the finish. It’s a symbolic and strategic stage, marking Treviso’s 14th Giro appearance and offering opportunities for breakaways or late attacks before a possible reduced sprint.

Stage 13 saw Mads Pedersen take his fourth stage victory of the 2025 Giro d’Italia. The Dane powered to the win in the uphill sprint finish in Vicenza ahead of Van Aert. Isaac Del Toro crossed the line third, strengthening his grip on the overall lead in the general classification.

The stage appears well-suited to Van Aert’s strengths, but he’s also keeping his Dutch teammate Olav Kooij in mind. Van Aert said that having two potential leaders gives them flexibility. “It’s nice that we have two cards to play. The race will decide. If Olav stays with us, he’s the fastest and our best chance to win,” Van Aert said.