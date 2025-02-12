Wout van Aert puts in a mega double day of training

Wout van Aert’s brief cyclocross season is behind him, which means it’s time to log some long, tough miles—but he’s still putting in some running miles.

The Visma – Lease a Bike rider is in Mallorca with some of his teammates as they, too, get ready for the 2025 season. After a roller coaster 2024 season—which included two major crashes that threw off his plans—the Belgian is hoping for a less dramatic year. Although there were many highlights—including a win at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, a Paris Olympic Games time trial bronze, and three stages at the Vuelta a España—his season was interrupted by a crash at Dwars door Vlaanderen, which sidelined him for two months.

Putting 2024 behind him

He rode the Tour de France in what he said was the worst shape of his life, but finally found form again. While leading both the points and mountains classifications at the Vuelta after wearing the red jersey for two stages, the Belgian was involved in a three-man breakaway when another crash ended his season. He returned to competition on Dec. 27, racing the fifth round of the Exact Cross series, where he finished in fourth place.

After a few wins in his condensed ‘cross season, he decided to race the worlds—a last-minute decision. Despite a poor start grid position and an early crash, he fought back to finish a respectable second behind longtime rival Mathieu van der Poel. In 2025, he plans on racing both the Giro d’Italia and the Tour de France.

What does 2025 bring?

On Tuesday, he went on a tough training ride that lasted over seven hours, and on top of that, he also went for a run.

Before his ride, at 7:30 a.m., he went on a 6-km run at a respectable 4:26/km pace. After ditching his running shoes and having some breakfast, he set off on a 238.99-km ride, spending more than seven hours on the bike. It wasn’t flat, either—he logged 3,000 metres of elevation, averaging 33km/h.

His caption in Flemish on Strava read, “Ouderwets onnodig risico’s nemen op het fietspad van Playa de Palma. Heerlijk,” which translates to “Old-school unnecessary risks on the bike path of Playa de Palma. Wonderful.”

Hopefully, van Aert can have an incident-free year, and we can see some more incredible performances.