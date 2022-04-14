Wout Van Aert returns to race Sunday’s Paris-Roubaix

After missing the first half of April’s racing due to a COVID-19 positive, Wout Van Aert was given the green light by Jumbo-Visma on Thursday to return at this Sunday’s Hell of the North, Paris-Roubaix.

He’ll cross swords with Mathieu van der Poel, Mads Pederson, Kasper Asgreen and Filippo Ganna and be alongside teammate Christophe Laporte on the cobbles.

Wout Van Aert was forced out of the Tour of Flanders after contacting the virus. His rival Mathieu van der Poel took the victory. The Belgian’s last race was Gent-Wevelgem on March 27.

Van Aert’s early season form was sterling. He took his first race of the season, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. He also claimed a time trial stage of Paris-Nice and earned the victory in the E3 Saxo Bank Classic.

Van Aert’s best result in Paris-Roubaix in three tries is seventh in last year’s edition.

It’s not known what the rest of the Belgian champion’s spring schedule is, but he’s slated for Critérium du Dauphiné and the Tour de France this summer.