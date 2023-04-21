Wout van Aert went on an absolutely incredible bike packing trip for his post-Classics break

After a long Spring Classics campaign, Belgian Wout van Aert decided to take a break–which means 300 km of bike packing with his pals.

On Wednesday, the Jumbo-Visma rider took a Cervelo Aspero-5 gravel bike, and along with three riding pals, rode 170 km across Belgian from Herentals to Darbury.

On day two, the foursome rode 156km in seven-and-a-half hours, when they headed into France. From the looks of the photos, it was a bit nippy, but they also logged 2,686 m of climbing.

Van Aert won the E3 Saxo classic, and podiumed at Milan-San Remo, Gent-Wevelgem, and Paris-Roubaix. Although he didn’t take the win he so desperately wanted at The Hell of the North, he still had a relatively successful campaign. He will return to action at the Tour de Suisse in his lead-up to the Tour.

The Belgian went fully gravel with frame bags and gear, but still of course wearing his Team Jumbo-Visma kit.