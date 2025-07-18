Yellow jersey Pogačar masters the Tour’s mountain time trial

For the second consecutive day at the 112th Tour de France, Tadej Pogačar was first and Jonas Vingegaard was runner up. In Friday’s final time trial, a Cat. 1 Pyreneen climb, the Slovenian put an extra 36 seconds into the Dane. Third place Remco Evenepoel had a rough day. Michael Woods was the top Canadian in 88th.

The GC Situation Overnight

1) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates) 45:22:51

2) Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark/Visma-Lease a Bike) +3:31

3) Remco Evenepoel (Belgium/Soudal-QuickStep) +4:45

4) Florian Lipowitz (Germany/Red Bull) +5:34

5) Kévin Vauquelin (France/Arkea-B&B Hotels) +5:40

It would seem that Evenepoel could be confident in keeping his podium spot away from Florian Lipowitz. The gaps were considerable enough in the top-10 that it was hard to see riders moving up.

The Course

Friday was an 11-km time trial up 7.9-percent Peyragudes, where Pogačar beat Vingegaard in 2022. A section of 16 percent led to the altiport at the peak (1520 metres). The time checks were at the 3.5-km and 7.5-km points. Equipment was a mélange of TT and road.

In the first half of 171 riders, Australian time trial champion Luke Plapp knocked Lennard van Eetvelt–the 15th to start–off the hot seat with 24:58, 2:51 faster than the Belgian.

Geraint Thomas finished his final Tour time trial.

Adam Yates, UAE-Emirates’ third-highest placed rider at 28th, was on a fine ride. The 2023 podium man posted the second provision time of 25:15.

After dropping five places to tenth on Friday, Matteo Jorgenson was looking to bounce back up. He cracked Luke Plapp’s best time at the first intermediate check, and Primož Roglič was 0.34 seconds slower. Vauquelin followed hard on their heels. Evenepoel beat Jorgenson by 10 seconds. Vingegaard trailed the world time trial champion by three seconds and the world road champion by eight seconds. The cream was rising to the top.

At Time Check 2, Roglič was flying down in the TT skis. Lipowitz was shy of his teammate’s time by eight seconds. Vingegaard came through and smashed the Red Bull rider’s time by 28 seconds. The man in yellow was 23 seconds faster than the Dane. Evenepoel was lagging.

In fact, Evenepoel was really suffering. Vingegaard ran down his two-minute man within 50 metres of the line and ripped up Roglič’s marker by 44 seconds. Along came the yellow-clad Slovenian with the winning time of 23:00.

Oscar Onley overtook Vauquelin in the GC, the only movement in the top 10. Vauquelin should be wary of seventh place Roglič. Lipowitz is now six seconds from Evenepoel’s podium position.

Stage 14’s summit finish is HC-rated Superbagnères, with the Tourmalet (87th appearance since its inclusion in 1914), Col d’Aspin and Peyresourde climbed along the way. The weather might be wretched.

2025 Tour de France Stage 13

1) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates) 23:00

2) Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark/Visma-Lease a Bike) +0:36

3) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Red Bull) +1:20

4) Florian Lipowitz (Germany/Red Bull) +1:56

88) Michael Woods (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +5:43

165) Guillaume Boivin (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +7:34

2025 Tour de France GC

1) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates) 45:45: 51

2) Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark/Visma-Lease a Bike) +4:07

3) Remco Evenepoel (Belgium/Soudal-QuickStep) +7:24

4) Florian Lipowitz (Germany/Red Bull) +7:30

5) Oscar Onley (Australia/Picnic-PostNL) +8:11

6) Kévin Vauquelin (France/Arkea-B&B Hotels) +8:15

70) Michael Woods (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +1:32:17

162) Guillaume Boivin (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +2:44:34