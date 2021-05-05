Yep, Colnago is actually selling an NFT bike

Can’t find the bike you’re looking for in stock anywhere? Colnago has just revealed it will be selling a non-fungible token (NFT) digital bike for all your looking-at-a-picture-of-a-bike-you-can’t-actually-ride needs.

Colnago’s 1-of-1 virtual bike is the special edition ‘C64 NFT’. The digital render is based on the brand’s C64 carbon fibre bike, and is made by combining “67 years of historic Colnago moments.”

Non-fungible token bike

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are digital units of data, stored using blockchain technology which certifies a digital asset to be unique and therefore not interchangeable. In this case, there will only be one digital rendering of the C64 NFT bike, which, Colnago says, will never be duplicated. The NFT will be publicly verifiable on Blockchain’s distributed ledger and will be sold via opensea.io, a peer-to-peer marketplace for crypto goods.

We are proud to announce the first NFT bicycle in the world of cycling. #COLNAGO #labiciclettahttps://t.co/Cp2MEXzO8V pic.twitter.com/Ep0PI4cQrh — Colnago (@Colnagoworld) May 5, 2021

The bike’s art combines designs from eight of the brand’s “heritage” models. Elements of the bike are based on the Concept, the first bike with a carbon frame and with an integrated shifting system, the Bititan bike with which Abraham Olano won the World Championship in 1995, the C59 the bike with which Anthony Charteau won the Polka Dot jersey at the 2010 Tour de France, the C35 TTT that won the Team Time Trial World Championship 100km in 1994, Giuseppe Saronni’s Super Profil, Tony Rominger’s Hour Record bike, Tadej Pogačar’s V3Rs – the latest Tour de France winner – and the C40 of Team Mapei.

The auction will kick off May 11, with a starting bid of €5,515 (the price of a physical C64 frameset).

“The greatest thing about this is that our C64 NFT will never be replicated by us as a physical frame – it will only be digital,” said the company’s Head of Marketing, Manolo Bertocchi.