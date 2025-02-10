Yes, call it a comeback: Bernal won both Colombian nat’l champs

You love to see it–after almost four years of no victories, Egan Bernal of Ineos Grenadiers took not only one, but two wins at the Colombian national championships.

Bernal, who won the 2019 Tour de France and 2021 Giro d’Italia, had his career derailed with a potentially career-ending crash in 2022. During a January training ride in Gachancipá, Colombia, Egan Bernal collided with a stopped bus at about 50 km/h while on his time-trial bike. Ineos later confirmed he suffered multiple injuries, including over 20 fractures in his vertebrae, right femur, and patella, as well as chest trauma, a punctured lung, and broken ribs.

A long recovery

Not only were his injuries potentially career-ending—but they also put his life in danger. Doctors said there was a 90 per cent chance he would die, or if he survived, he would be paralyzed.

After a lengthy rehabilitation, he began riding outside—saying it was the happiest day of his life. By the end of the year, he competed again at the Tour of Denmark. Although he was still nowhere near his previous form, he was racing again.

A gradual comeback

In 2023, he continued to improve. Some results included 8th in GC at the Tour de Romandie. He also rode and finished the Vuelta a España, coming in 55th. By 2024, he had more promising results—7th at Paris-Nice, second in the KOM at the Tour de Suisse, and a respectable 29th at the Tour de France.

The 28-year-old pro has started 2025 with a bang. On Thursday, he won the Colombian national TT champs in Bucaramanga, riding 43.2 km in 50:51, beating Walter Vargas (Team Medellín-EPM) by seven seconds. But on Sunday, he took another huge win, becoming the Colombian road race champion. In the 237.0-km event, he crushed the field, putting over 2 minutes into Diego Camargo (Team Medellín-EPM).

El sueño de un hermano, la victoria del otro. Egan Bernal es el nuevo campeón nacional de ruta, y su hermano Ronald lo recibe entre lágrimas. Más que un título, es el reflejo de años de lucha juntos. ¡Esto es ciclismo, esto es familia! pic.twitter.com/3tdJ9MN6wd — Camilo Uribe (@Uribecycling) February 9, 2025

Bernal was in a break which whittled down on the tough course, and he ultimately disposed of Camargo with 10 km to go, showing some incredible signs of his former self. At the finish line, his younger brother, Ronald Stiven Bernal, was seen crying in joy at seeing Egan take an incredible win.