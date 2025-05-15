Yet another wild pedal idea — this one is not from Canada

If you’ve ever put in a big day on flats and wondered why your knees hurt, it could be the relatively recent development of better shoes and pedals. Bike-specific rubber compounds, like the sole of a riding shoe, provide incredible traction. Combine that with some fresh pins on a flat pedal and your foot isn’t moving anywhere. Which may be the source of your knee pain. That’s where the 8 Degree Pedal comes in. It’s a pedal with float. Not clipless. Not magnetic. Just a large, grippy, flat platform… that rotates.

What is pedal float anyway?

In the clipless world, float refers to the degree to which your foot can pivot side-to-side before releasing from the pedal. Some riders like none. Some need more. The 8 Degree Pedal brings that same concept to the flat world—offering up to 8 degrees of rotational float through a spring-loaded internal mechanism. That system is self-centering and self-compensating.

For added tuneability, each pedal includes three spring options—light, medium and heavy tension—so you can dial in the feel for your weight, riding style or terrain.

Riders are noticing the difference

According to the 8 Degree Pedal website, rider testimonials point to the same takeaway: smoother pedal strokes, less repositioning, and—most often—reduced or eliminated knee pain. From 70-year-old recumbent riders to aggressive enduro racers, the feedback is consistent. Whether it’s marketing mumbo-jumbo or real, actual reviews are rare and not fully convinced either way.

Big platforms, low maintenance

The 8 Degree Pedal comes in two sizes—the 108 mm x 111 mm X8-2 for larger shoes or mountain bike use, and a smaller 100 mm x 100 mm X8-3 for road, city or lighter riders. Both use stainless steel pins for grip, run on durable bushings and sealed bearings and passed over a million lab-tested float cycles without spring fatigue.

The pedals ship with extra hardware and require only basic tools for spring swaps. No cleats, no special shoes, no proprietary nonsense—just ride. Would you drop into Kamloops’ Fist Full of Dollars on them? Doubtful.

Is it worth trying?

The 8 Degree Pedal is definitely niche—and definitely weird. But if you’re tired of the same old foot position battles or are dealing with chronic knee issues, it’s an interesting potential solution. For anyone who’s ever thought, “I just wish my flats were a bit more forgiving,” this might be the answer you didn’t know you were looking for. You could also just try removing a couple of the pins from your current platform setup.