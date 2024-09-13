Yikes! Near disaster for Germany at Euro mixed relay TT champs

That was close! At the European mixed relay team time trial championships on Thursday in Limburg, The Netherlands, the Germans faced what could have been a very painful premature ending to the event.

The men’s team rode the same route used for the individual time trial, but the women were on a slightly different course. This meant that when the men finished, they would ride onto the section used by the women.

Close call…too close!

As seen in the footage, the men finished the race and were coasting forward, unaware that the women were barreling toward them. There was nothing to stop the men from freewheeling after the finish, nor did the marshal give them much warning.

The Eurosport commentator nervously noted the near-incident. “Of course, they had already finished. So as the men finish, they go straight on and end up on the women’s course, which is why they were trying to stop them,” he said. “Luckily, there are brakes on time trial bikes. That would have been an unpleasant… an undignified incident if you got knocked off by one of your own teammates who just finished. That would not have been good. I feel a barrier wouldn’t have been the worst idea there.”

Italy won the European mixed relay team time trial title. Despite trailing Germany at the 28.3 km mark, the women’s team of Elena Cecchini, Vittoria Guazzini, and Gaia Masetti clinched a 17-second victory over Germany’s Nils Politt, Jannik Steimle, Max Walscheid, Lisa Klein, Franziska Koch, and Mieke Kröger. Belgium finished third with Edward Theuns, Noah Vandenbranden, Victor Vercouillie, Alana Castrique, Marion Norbert Riberolle, and Jesse Vandenbulcke.

The Euro championships continue with the road races on Sunday. So far there has been an ITT, and now mixed relay TT. Mathieu van der Poel will be racing the road race on Sunday. He hopes to take the win in his native land.

Check out the sketchy moment below.