Yikes! The absolutely bonkers costs of removing bike lanes

As Ontario Premier Doug Ford continues to vow his war on bike lanes, the city of Toronto has come forth with the price of removing them. Bill 212, officially the Reducing Gridlock, Saving You Time Act, would require provincial approval for new bike lanes on municipal roads that remove traffic lanes. It also mandates the removal of bike lanes on Bloor St., Yonge St., and University Ave. in Toronto, restoring those lanes to vehicle traffic.

A report from city staff examining the potential effects of Ontario’s proposed Bill 212, introduced last month, indicates that the legislation would require municipalities to obtain provincial approval before adding bike lanes if doing so involves removing a lane of vehicle traffic. The province subsequently introduced a regulation mandating the removal of sections of bike lanes from those three major Toronto streets.

A whole lotta dough to remove something that was just put in

The cost would be a whopping $48 million. Because removing bike lanes isn’t just taking a bulldozer and knocking over some bollards. There’s more involved than it might seem. The cost also covers the reconstruction of sections of streets that were recently rebuilt and would need to be redone, as well as resurfacing work required on other parts of the roads, according to the report.

Plus, there may be additional costs as a result of changing maintenance contracts already in place.

Margaret Parkhill, Arcadis mobility director, pointed out the complexity of removals, as sidewalks, lights, signage, and intersections were reconfigured to accommodate the bike lanes. That’s why she anticipates that removal costs will be similar to installation costs due to the required adjustments.

The province claims removing bike lanes will ease congestion, arguing that bike commuters “clog primary roads” for over 70 per cent of drivers, though this relies on outdated data. A Toronto poll found one in 10 residents commutes by bike, and 70 per cent use bikes recreationally or for errands. Advocates argue the province’s 1.2 per cent figure is misleading, as it includes areas lacking cycling infrastructure. Critics suggest reallocating bike lane removal funds to pressing needs like reducing hospital wait times and improving transit.

Hundreds of cyclists gathered downtown on Saturday to protest Ford’s plan to cut bike lanes. However, the premier remains steadfast that he will remove them.