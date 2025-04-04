You can now track your progress Zwift indoors or outdoors

No, it’s not April Fools. Although Canadian Cycling Magazine did have some doozies this year — here, here, and here.

Starting April 8, Zwift Companion will include tools for setting weekly training goals and tracking overall fitness. Users will be able to set goals based on metrics such as time, distance, calories, Stress Points, or kilojoules. A new fitness tracking metric, called Training Score, will show how much fitness a user is building over time by combining the volume and intensity of recent training.

A new Training Status indicator will also be added. This tool compares a user’s long-term fitness (42-day average) with short-term fatigue (7-day average) to help guide training and recovery. There are five possible training statuses:

Ready – good time to begin or resume training

Fresh – ready for a harder effort

Productive – training and recovering consistently

Overreaching – high fatigue, likely in need of recovery

Detraining – losing fitness due to reduced activity

Outdoor ride integration

Zwift Companion will now support outdoor ride data from Garmin and Wahoo devices, with Hammerhead compatibility expected later this summer. Once connected through the Zwift Connections portal, outdoor rides will be factored into the Training Score and Training Status. Historical training data will also be available for review within the app.

Fitness trends and progress tracking

A second update, expected later this summer, will add more detailed analysis tools. Users will be able to view trends over time for Training Score, Training Status, and weekly goals, allowing for deeper insight into their long-term training progress.

XP and streak updates

Outdoor rides will now contribute XP for paying Zwift members—5XP per kilometre. These rides will also count toward weekly streaks.

Currently, more than half of active users maintain a streak of at least four weeks. New in-game flair will recognize longer streaks:

4 weeks – unlocks a Scotty medallion

12 weeks – Scotty key chain

24 weeks – animated waving Scotty

These can be activated through the “Fun Settings” menu in-game.

New roads and HUD changes

In addition to Companion app updates, this season also brings new roads in France—including cobbled sectors—and updates to the in-game heads-up display (HUD).

To learn more, you can check out Zwift.com