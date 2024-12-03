You just have to try fat biking this winter

Fat biking has surged in popularity, offering a unique, rugged way to experience winter landscapes and diverse terrains. The oversized tires give riders an edge on snow-covered trails, sandy beaches, and even muddy paths, providing exceptional stability and traction where traditional mountain bikes struggle.

One of the best parts of fat biking is its versatility—it breaks through the limitations of typical cycling seasons, opening up winter as prime riding time. The thick treads slow your pace, which not only lets you enjoy the scenery but keeps you warmer on cold days. Many cross-country ski venues now offer groomed fat bike trails, some with berms and fun corners, giving you a controlled environment to practice. Plus, if you do take a spill, you’re more likely to land in soft snow.

When you ride slower, you’ll stay warm. Any wind or cold temps won’t have the same effect as when you ride on the road or gravel at 25-30 km/h. Don’t worry about the distance—just think about the time. Your three-hour ride may cover just 30km instead of 80, but so what? You’re still putting in the time.

Exploring winter terrain by fat bike

Fat biking is perfect for adventurous treks, whether it’s a full-day excursion or even a winter camping trip. You can listen to a group of cyclists who who have taken fat bikes on incredible journeys in extreme conditions, showing just how far these bikes can take you. Check this out and get inspired!

Tips for fat biking: what to wear and use

If you’re new to fat biking, start by gearing up properly. Some experienced lovers of fat bike have excellent advice on dressing for the cold, choosing the right tires, and selecting essential gear for winter biking.

Flat or clipless?

Many fat bikers prefer using boots on flat pedals instead of clipless options. Each choice has its benefits, and it’s worth reading about the pros and cons to see what works best for you.

Fat biking offers a fresh way to tackle winter—and makes an excellent alternative to indoor training or traditional bikes. Or, why not do both? Get some miles in outside then finish it off with a spicy trainer ride. You get your time on the bike, with a bit of speed. And you get to enjoy some of the crisp winters we Canadians love. Or, are supposed to love. So, why not give it a try this season?