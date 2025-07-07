You might be doing something dangerous on a climb and not even know it

When you’re riding in a group there’s lots of things to be aware of, but how about when you are standing up as you go up a hill?

It’s always important to be aware of your surroundings when you ride with others. You know the drill, looking over your shoulder if you are changing positions, signalling when you make turns. But some people might not know that when you stand up, you can sometimes risk causing a tricky situation. When you stand, your bicycle will naturally slip back. Which means that if you are just half a wheel ahead of someone, you could risk touching wheels. And if a rider touches wheels in a pack, that might mean hitting the deck, which is never fun.

How to avoid the wheel slip back

When you stand up, it’s important to push down on your pedals to prevent your bike going backwards. As you get out of the saddle, you should make sure you have a forceful downstroke to avoid letting your bike slip back. If you do that, all is well.

Try it on your next ride by yourself. Standing up without applying pressure, and standing up with applying pressure on the downstroke. If you look at the way your bike moves, you’ll be amazed at the difference, and your fellow riders will thank you!