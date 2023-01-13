You will be shocked at how many people name their bikes

What’s in a name? Well, when it comes to bikes, lots. It is true that some of us spend more time with our bikes than our family, so it makes sense that it’s a fairly personal relationship.You and your ride will have hours of quality time together in its lifetime, through the good and bad. Some people have taken their special bond to their bikes to the next level, giving their two-wheeler a proper title.

This is Scarlett, our family bike. pic.twitter.com/9jiE02CTWo — David (@SpotMonkey) January 9, 2023

Whether it’s a race bike or cargo, everyone seems to like giving their bicycle a personal moniker

Yes! This is Leonora named after #suffragette Leonora Cohen. Bodyguard to Mrs Pankhurst, nicknamed the 'Tower Suffragette' & Union leader. Born in England, she died 1978 in #Wales aged 105! We were inspired by her fortitude, strength & being a light for positive social change. pic.twitter.com/Ly2BuBxRIn — The WORKERS 🇺🇦 (@wood4tt) January 9, 2023

Bessie, Scarlett, Minivan, Lizzie–the names go on and on.

You’d be surprised just how common this is.

Do you have a name for your bike? If so, let us know what it is in the comments 👇👇. #cycling #cyclinglife — Tredz Bikes (@TredzBikes) September 28, 2022

Even those who don’t own a bike are convinced they’d name it.

If i had a bicycle id name it Bichael — Nimbo🍌 (@zbatwayne) September 21, 2022

Turns out, even pro cyclists name their bikes!EF Education-TIBCO-SVB rider Krista Doebel-Hickok just received her 2023 rig and has already named it, Joy!

Yea!!! Every season. I named my 2023 bike yesterday! Any guesses?!? https://t.co/zjkaLlPojO — Krista Doebel-Hickok (@KristabelDH) January 10, 2023

This it not to be confused as, say having your own name on your bike. That doesn’t count.