You will be shocked at how many people name their bikes

Fro, Scarlett or"the Minivan," to Bobby or Joy, cyclists sure like to personalize their rides

Photo by: Getty images
January 13, 2023
What’s in a name? Well, when it comes to bikes, lots. It is true that some of us spend more time with our bikes than our family, so it makes sense that it’s a fairly personal relationship.You and your ride will have hours of quality time together in its lifetime, through the good and bad. Some people have taken their special bond to their bikes to the next level, giving their two-wheeler a proper title.

Whether it’s a race bike or cargo, everyone seems to like giving their bicycle a personal moniker

Bessie, Scarlett, Minivan, Lizzie–the names go on and on.

You’d be surprised just how common this is.

Even those who don’t own a bike are convinced they’d name it.

Turns out, even pro cyclists name their bikes!EF Education-TIBCO-SVB rider Krista Doebel-Hickok just received her 2023 rig and has already named it, Joy!

This it not to be confused as, say having your own name on your bike. That doesn’t count.