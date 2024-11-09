Young Belgian prospect killed in car accident

The Belgian cycling community is mourning the loss of 18-year-old Miel Dekien, who was killed in a car accident in Diksmuide. Dekien, who was set to make his debut with Basso Team Flanders in 2025, was not riding his bike at the time of the accident. He was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a crash in Beerst, a village near Diksmuide. The incident also claimed the life of another 18-year-old.

Dekien, a talented young rider from had recently made the successful transition from cyclocross to road racing. In 2024, he earned a solid result with a fourth-placed finish at the GP Bob Jungels. His promising future in the sport had led to him signing a contract with Basso Team Flanders just a few months ago, in September. He was to ride for the prestigious club team in 2025.

Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of Miel Dekien. Rest in peace ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3WWC2A5zpY — Eurosport (@eurosport) November 9, 2024

“With great sadness, we inform you of the passing of one of our new riders for 2025,” Basso Team Flanders shared on Instagram. “Miel was an incredible guy, and we will never forget him. You will always remain in our hearts, and we are grateful for the many beautiful moments we shared.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ostend Air College (@cqacyclingteam)



Dekien was a second-year junior with Air College Oostende before making the switch to road racing, and his potential in the sport was widely recognized. His tragic passing has left the cycling community in shock, and he will be deeply missed by his teammates, friends, and fans.

“Forever in our hearts, Miel,” the post read. “You were a fantastic person, and we will cherish your memory always.”