Young North Shore DH shredder seriously injured

When word of Caileigh Koppang’s injury started circulating it was all very hush hush. But through the weeks that followed, it’s become clear that Koppang was in a serious accident.

The 15-year-old from the North Shore is one to watch on the DH scene. Her results over the past two years have been steadily getting better and better culminating in her 2024 season; a second in BC Cup #1 and BC Cup #2 and a third in BC Cup #3 and #8.

Counting people like Norco’s Kirk McDowall and Gracey Hemstreet as riding partners, there is no denying this girl is a phenom. We Are One and Ride NF are proud sponsors.

But on October 17th she sustained significant injuries during a mountain bike crash. These included spinal trauma, a diffuse axonal injury (DAI) to her brain, a dissected carotid artery and multiple brain bleeds. She is currently in a coma and on a ventilator, fighting for her life.

In a heart-wrenching post on her Instagram feed, Caileigh’s mom asked for postive thoughts:

“Hello, this is Caileigh’s mom reaching out on her behalf. Three weeks ago, Caileigh was involved in a serious biking accident. She is currently in a coma on life support, suffering from spinal injuries and a diffuse axonal injury (DAI) to her brain. We are asking for all the prayers, positive thoughts and support we can get as Caileigh fights her way through this. She’s a strong and resilient young woman and we believe she will come out of this stronger than ever. Thank you all for your love and prayers. We are hopeful that soon, things will get brighter for our little fighter.”

Recovery will be long and difficult for Caileigh and our thoughts and prayers are with her and her family in this trying time. If you want to help, please consider donating to the gofundme campaign.