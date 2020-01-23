Your weekend schedule for watching the Hoogerheide Cyclocross and Milton Track World Cups

A packed weekend of World Cup viewing starts Friday, Jan. 24. Follow this schedule to keep up with the Canadians that will be racing and the most important races of the weekend. Both the Hoogerheide Cyclocross World Cup and the Milton Track World Cup will be streaming on Flobikes.

Friday

The Milton Track World Cup qualifiers start Friday at 10 a.m. EST. If you’re working 9-5 you’ll be able to tune in to the second session of the day, at 7:30 p.m. EST, for the men’s and women’s team sprint and pursuit finals. The women’s pursuit team is looking forward to racing at home, “The energy around the track when it’s packed is pretty special,” says Erin Attwell, “ the temperature rises as the excitement heightens and the roar from the crowds and energy just brings the whole track alive. Hopefully this will make for a more exciting and thrilling race experience for racers and spectators!”

RELATED: Meet the women endurance racers you’ll be cheering for at the Milton World Cup

Saturday

The first Saturday Milton World Cup session begins at 12 p.m. EST. If your weekend is busy this would be a good time to get a few errands in, as the races are only qualifying rounds. The second Saturday session, which begins at 6 p.m. EST, will be full of exciting racing. The first final of the day is the women’s madison, a fun race to watch as riders whip up and down the track at blistering speeds. Other notable Saturday night races are the men’s keirin and the women’s sprint. Canadian Hugo Barrette will cue up behind a motorbike for three laps before blasting off at 50 km/h around the track. In the women’s sprint, look out for Kelsey Mitchel, from Sherwood Park, Albt., who is the current world record holder for the 200 meter time trial. The session will end around 9:30 p.m. EST- make sure you’re in bed relatively early (maybe listen to a quick podcast) as the Flobikes Hoogerheide coverage begins Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. EST.

RELATED: Podcast: Canadian pros preview the Hoogerheide cyclocross World Cup

Sunday

The Hoogerheide Cyclocross World Cup coverage begins at 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 23. The women’s race is first, Maghalie Rochette will compete and attempt to move up from her current ranking of 5th overall. Rochette will be joined by under-23 Pan Am champ Ruby West, who will line up to compete on the course that’s muddy even when it’s dry. The women’s race will be followed by the men’s race at 9 a.m. EST, watch for canadian champion Michael van den Ham, who will sport a red maple leaf on his back.

If you’re feeling cozy on your couch and want to keep watching World Cup races, you’ll be able to jump right from Hoogerheide into day two of the Milton Track World Cup. The first session of races start at 10 a.m. EST and continue until 1:30 p.m. EST. If your family would like to see you for a few hours during the weekend, this could be a good opportunity to sneak away for a few hours. Like Saturday, Sunday’s first session is just qualifying rounds. The real action begins at 4 p.m. EST with semi-finals, leading up to the first final of the day, the men’s madison. Hugo Barrette and Kelsey Mitchel will switch their Saturday schedule, with Mitchel racing the keirin followed by Barrette racing the sprint.

RELATED: What you need to know about the 2020 Milton World Cup