Artist Killow drops catchy Zwift song for trainer season

It’s trainer season, which means you’re going to need some good tracks to jam to. Nothing can get the blood flowing and heart rate going like some good music.

On Wednesday, YouTuber Killow dropped a new song just in time for Zwift season. The name says it all—”Zwiftie.”

This isn’t the first cycling-related tune Killow has made. There are “6w/Kg,” “Rest Day,” and “Tenerife” if you need some bikin’ music while you’re riding.

In the video for “Zwiftie,” there’s a whole slew of riders on their trainers, singing about their love of Zwift. YouTuber and cycling analyst Benji Naessen is there, as well as popular German pro Mieke Kroger.

There have been other, less successful attempts at combining cycling and song. Astana made cycling rap videos over the years, the first claiming to be the first one ever, in 2019.

Of course, we all love it when we see Tadej Pogačar rapping away before or after a race, but that’s not his own song. He’s done it a few times, and every time it’s sort of adorable.

This isn’t the first song about cycling, as we all know. Everyone from Queen to Kraftwerk has sung about bicycle racing. But this is probably the first song about riding indoors, and certainly about the popular training platform.

Killow’s new track is all about the love of riding Zwift and using the trainer. Various riders all chime in as they put in the miles on their favourite training platform.

Everyone is always looking for some way to stay motivated on the trainer, whether that’s movies, video games, or indoor races. But at the end of the day, jamming to something catchy always does the trick.

If you’re trying to motivate yourself for the upcoming season of riding hours in your basement, this new track might just do it!

Check it out below, or head over to Spotify for more.