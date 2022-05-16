Zane Caplansky, on riding Chefs Cycle again: very excited and slightly terrified

The Deli King, and now the Mustard Monarch, Zane Caplansky, is in California for the annual fundraiser, Chef Cycle, and he couldn’t be happier. Or more scared. “I mean I’m slightly terrified, but excited,” Caplansky says. “Honestly the truth is I have had the worst preparation for thesis year’s event versus the previous three times..but I have the best excuse, our newborn son, Archie.”

Although Caplansky admits he’s not as fit as previous times, he couldn’t be more excited for the two days of 160 km each. Chefs Cycle is a fundraising ride in Santa Rosa, California, with chefs and members of the food world that fights for the problem of malnourished children in the United States. For eight years, the event has brought well-known chefs to ride in support of the group, No Kid Hungry. The organization is dedicated to raise money and awareness for the ongoing problem of American children who do not have enough food to eat.

Caplansky sold his carbon fiber Giant, swapping it for a touring bike set up just for him. For the event this year, he’s cruising on a vintage Miyata 1000, a legendary ‘80s touring frame. The all-steel bike was refurbished for him by the crew at Kissing Crows in Vancouver.

“The thing is I realized a long time ago I am never going to win this race. I mean it’s not really a race, we are raising money for kids, but I know I can’t go as fast as some of the other guys,” the Food Network star explains. “I don’t need clip-in pedals, but I do want a properly fitted bike, and a nice comfortable Brooks saddle. Heck, I might even stop for a glass of wine in the middle of the ride, I am in the middle of wine country!”

If you’re a food fan, there are lots of names you may recognize who do the ride. People like Elizabeth Faulkner, Mary Sue Milliken, the Voltaggio brothers, Michael and Bryan, as well as Canada’s own Bob Blumer. Blumer and Caplansky are both good friends, and it was Blumer who get him into cycling. Blumer has a long history with bikes, having featured many of his shows around riding. From featuring the Canadian continental team Jet Fuel on his Surreal Gourmet show, to the WorldTour team CSC on Glutton For Punishment, Blumer is as big a fan of cycling as he is food.

“Last time we did this ride, a few years back, my wife Willa volunteered on a very rainy edition of Chefs Cycle,” Caplanksy says. “It rained biblically. She was wearing one of Bob’s raincoats.” Then American restaurateur and Food Network judge Duskie Estes came to the rest stop.

“Willa looked at her and she said she looked like the saddest puppy dog, soaked to the skin,” the formerly Toronto, now Torino resident says. “So Willa gave Bob’s jacket to her.”

Later, Caplansky told Blumer that his wife gave away his jacket, to which he was not exactly thrilled. Until he found out it was his good friend Duskie, and then it was totally understandable.